Department of Homeland Security Mulls Charging Lunatic Dems Who Stormed ICE Detention Center

Democrats seem convinced that movies like The Parallax View and other political thrillers are coming to fruition since Donald Trump’s 2024 win. It’s not. We’re the ones who had to endure our people getting railroaded by the Biden Justice Department. The only “crime” these people committed was that they weren’t liberal Democrats. Now, when Democrats commit crimes, like assaulting federal agents, they cry about political persecution or something.

First, we don’t care. After years of anti-Trump lawfare, Democrats can’t play the same game. Second, the latest incident they’re whining about dealt with that attempted storming of an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, where Mayor Ras Baraka and Reps. Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Rob Menendez (D-N.J.), and LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) were involved in the altercation. The initial footage was wild—the body cam footage is worse. Now, the Department of Homeland Security is considering making arrests (via Axios):

Democratic members of Congress who were part of a scuffle with law enforcement officers at an ICE facility in New Jersey may face arrests, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Axios Saturday. Why it matters: It would be a major escalation in the Trump administration's arrests of politicians and other public servants, including the mayor of Newark and a judge in Milwaukee. DHS is accusing the House Democrats of assaulting law enforcement. The lawmakers say they were the ones who were assaulted. The lawmakers involved in the incident: Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Rob Menendez (D-N.J.) and LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.). What they're saying: DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a CNN interview on Saturday morning that "there will likely be more arrests coming." "We actually have body camera footage of these members of Congress assaulting these ICE enforcement officers, including body slamming a female ICE officer," she added. McLaughlin said there is an "ongoing investigation" and that arresting the lawmakers is "definitely on the table."

Being a member of Congress doesn’t give one a ‘get out of jail free’ card or a legal shield, you clowns. If you assault a member of law enforcement, you get cuffed because no one is above the law. I hope they do arrest these Democrats and make them do a perp walk.

Crime cannot be tolerated.

If this happens, expect a total meltdown from the usual suspects.