WATCH NOW: 'Trump's Triumph' Will Make You Even PROUDER to Be an American

When you read the exit polls and the in-depth analyses, there was no way a Democrat would beat Donald J. Trump in 2024. Whether it be Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or whoever—the Republicans were not losing the election. One side thought the cost of living concerns were fake news, a byproduct of when your party has no working people in its ranks. They embraced an open border. They let men in women's sports. They ignored the concerns of everyday, hard-working Americans. But Trump knew these were the issues that mattered. He fought for the American people, and the American people fought for him.

Enter Townhall Media’s newest documentary, 'Trump's Triumph.' The film goes behind the scenes into the 2024 campaign and the first 100 days of our remarkable comeback from the days of economic torpor, incompetence, and outright insanity that reigned under Joe Biden.

Townhall's Katie Pavlich and Larry O’Connor go step-by-step to the days leading to the tremendous night that Trump retook the White House in one of the greatest political comebacks of all-time: "He stood. He fought. And he, and his millions of supporters, took this country back. But this is only the beginning. This is Trump's — and America's - triumph."

The Democrats tried to get Trump on lawfare, and they ransacked Mar-a-Lago—which only made him a sympathetic figure among voters and entrenched support among the Republican base. The documentary goes into the day that Trump was nearly assassinated before a national audience at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It led to the iconic moment where he raised his fist, bloodied from a gunshot wound to his ear, where he urged his supporters to ‘fight.’

And then the film gets into all the ways Trump has fought for the American people since he assumed office once again. The greatest accomplishment under the Trump presidency in these first 100 days is immigration. The border is secure, and the days of illegals invading the country are over. It didn’t take a new law; all that was required was a new president. Federal immigration officers can do their jobs, and we’ve seen the results. The issue catapulted Trump to victory in 2016, and he did it again in 2024.

Repairing the economy after four years of liberal nonsense wasn’t going to be easy, but we just inked a new trade deal with Britain. China wants to talk, and dozens of nations are willing to renegotiate their tariff structures on American goods. It’s about shifting the paradigm, protecting American workers, and re-importing as much high-skill manufacturing onto our shores as possible.

The stage is set for an explosion of American economic growth and a reassertion of American power that has been absent for the past four years. The film contains stunning footage of Trump on the campaign trail and being sworn in, as well as an epic montage showing his sweeping victory over the Democrats and aberrancy in 2024.

Grab a drink and enjoy.