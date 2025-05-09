Bernie Moreno Is Pissing Off All the Right People in Ohio

At first glance from the headline, you’d think the usual suspects would drag Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) over the ongoing budget battle on the Hill or his support for President Trump’s use of tariffs to foster a slew of new trade deals, one of which was inked with the United Kingdom this week. Moreno has been excellent at explaining the president's position on this, by the way:

WATCH: Last night, @berniemoreno joined CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to discuss Trump’s tariffs.



“We need cars made here in America that are sold here in America.” pic.twitter.com/Ih8cc2zFwE — Team Moreno (@teammoreno2024) April 3, 2025

Nope. It was a bunch of screaming pro-terrorist Buckeye trash who slammed the Ohio Republican for supporting Israel’s right to exist. I’m not kidding—if that’s what’s driving lefties up the wall in Ohio about Moreno, he’s doing just fine. He’s making all the right people angry (via The Plain Dealer):

In a blistering segment on the latest episode of Today in Ohio, podcast hosts unleashed a torrent of criticism against newly-elected Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno for his stance on Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, with host Chris Quinn declaring that Moreno had “brought shame to Ohio” through his recent comments on the Senate floor. […] The hosts took issue with how Moreno responded to Sanders’ speech about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Leila Atassi explained that while Sanders had acknowledged the horror of Hamas’ October 7 attack, he focused on the ongoing civilian casualties and devastation. “But then, you know, our newly elected Senator Bernie Moreno steps in. And not to grapple with the horrors that are unfolding in Gaza, but to accuse Sanders of spreading Hamas propaganda rather than address the humanitarian catastrophe or acknowledge any moral complexity,” Atassi said. The podcast hosts emphasized that Sanders had clearly condemned the October 7 Hamas attack while arguing that it did not justify the scale of civilian suffering that has followed. According to the discussion, Moreno chose to deflect from addressing the humanitarian concerns by focusing exclusively on the initial attack. “It is what Bernie Moreno stands for. Slaughtering women and children, perfectly okay with him because he wants to support the strongman that’s waging the campaign. It is so shameful for Ohio that he represents us.”

Did these hosts choke themselves with belts before recording this nonsense because only the anoxic would believe this or any piece of Hamas propaganda? Israel isn’t slaughtering women and children; that’s what Hamas does. The civilian casualties are collateral damage because people of all sorts, civilian and military alike, die in wars. Hamas started this one, and it’s not going to end until every one of them is dead or captured. I prefer dead. The bombs will keep falling, and the terrorists will keep dying. I’m okay with that, and so is everyone else. No one believes in the genocide lies except the far-left, antisemites, neo-Nazis, and these clowns, apparently. Normal people don’t cry over spilled terrorists, so Senator Moreno, please keep up the good work.

Also, again, pro-terrorist clowns, we don’t care about the Gaza death toll that’s laughably inflated by Hamas.

Happy Friday and Shalom, you stupid b*tches.