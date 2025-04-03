Tariffs Are Just One Part of Trump's Economic Strategy
United Kingdom Weighs Striking Back Against US Tariffs, and It's Asking Businesses for...
A Quick History of American Tariffs: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Palestinian Family Kills Hamas Operative for Fatally Shooting Relative
Here's How the World Is Reacting to Trump's Tariff Announcement
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Makes Huge Announcement About Mayoral Race
VIP
Have They Even Read the Second Amendment?
VIP
This May Be the Worst Take on Booker's Senate Speech
Chris Pappas Announces Senate Run
These Four Republicans Voted With Senate Democrats to Block Canada Tariffs
VIP
Surprise: The 'Pro-Palestinian' Mob Has Nothing to Say About Hamas Murdering Palestinians
Pro-Hamas Mob Hits New Low With Latest Attack on Fetterman
Wisconsin GOP Chair Tells Conservatives to Take Court Races ‘Seriously’
VIP
Anti-Tesla Terrorism Is Going to Get Someone Killed
Tipsheet

GOP Senator Had the Perfect Response to CNN Host's Questions About Trump's Tariffs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 03, 2025 2:05 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) delivered a masterclass in responding to questions from the dishonest press about the Trump tariff initiative and the larger objectives embedded within Liberation Day. It’s not doing brain surgery with a hatchet approach. 

Advertisement

The Republican senator explained clearly how United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) compliant cars won’t be subjected to tariffs, so there’s a wide swath of products that are available to the American consumer that won’t be subjected to tariffs. Customers might see price spikes in cars if the vehicles, transmission, and other electronics are manufactured in Europe.

CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked about the Mercedes dealership in Alabama, Moreno again reminded the fake news press that Alabama makes those cars here, and exports quite a few. The vehicles that will truly get slapped with these tariffs are super-luxury cars that only the uber-wealthy can afford. Senator Moreno explained how, in some ways, the tariff structure does tax the wealthy

Recommended

The Globalist Authoritarians Are Playing With Fire Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The Ohio Republican gracefully brutalized Vice President Mike Pence, who came out publicly against the tariffs, noting that the man had never run a business. When Collins said he was formerly the vice president, that’s not saying much: most VPs need a pulse to skate by. He also hit on the career politicians who have allowed millions of American jobs to be shipped overseas and do nothing about it, but now complain about Trump’s domestic agenda.

There’s another angle to this: why is it okay for other countries to slap exorbitant tariffs on American products, but we can’t do the same?

 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Globalist Authoritarians Are Playing With Fire Kurt Schlichter
Here's How the World Is Reacting to Trump's Tariff Announcement Jeff Charles
Pro-Hamas Mob Hits New Low With Latest Attack on Fetterman Mia Cathell
Palestinian Family Kills Hamas Operative for Fatally Shooting Relative Jeff Charles
A Quick History of American Tariffs: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly Jeff Charles
Who's Defying Court Orders Again? Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Globalist Authoritarians Are Playing With Fire Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement