GOP Senator Had the Perfect Response to CNN Host's Questions About Trump's Tariffs

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) delivered a masterclass in responding to questions from the dishonest press about the Trump tariff initiative and the larger objectives embedded within Liberation Day. It’s not doing brain surgery with a hatchet approach.

The Republican senator explained clearly how United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) compliant cars won’t be subjected to tariffs, so there’s a wide swath of products that are available to the American consumer that won’t be subjected to tariffs. Customers might see price spikes in cars if the vehicles, transmission, and other electronics are manufactured in Europe.

WATCH: Last night, @berniemoreno joined CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to discuss Trump’s tariffs.



“We need cars made here in America that are sold here in America.” pic.twitter.com/Ih8cc2zFwE — Team Moreno (@teammoreno2024) April 3, 2025

CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked about the Mercedes dealership in Alabama, Moreno again reminded the fake news press that Alabama makes those cars here, and exports quite a few. The vehicles that will truly get slapped with these tariffs are super-luxury cars that only the uber-wealthy can afford. Senator Moreno explained how, in some ways, the tariff structure does tax the wealthy.

Sen. @berniemoreno: "If one car goes up in price because there's a tariff, that person will just buy the other one that doesn't have a tariff, which is your American-made automobile — and places like Ohio benefit because your neighbor is employed as a result." pic.twitter.com/Zq5ye33Oxo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 3, 2025

The Ohio Republican gracefully brutalized Vice President Mike Pence, who came out publicly against the tariffs, noting that the man had never run a business. When Collins said he was formerly the vice president, that’s not saying much: most VPs need a pulse to skate by. He also hit on the career politicians who have allowed millions of American jobs to be shipped overseas and do nothing about it, but now complain about Trump’s domestic agenda.

Career politicians like Mike Pence are part of the problem, they did nothing for decades while our industrial sector was gutted.



President Trump is finally reversing their failed policies and fighting back for American workers. That’s exactly what we saw today. pic.twitter.com/02V21lz8an — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) April 3, 2025

There’s another angle to this: why is it okay for other countries to slap exorbitant tariffs on American products, but we can’t do the same?