Wait, That's How Much Biden's Gaza Pier Fiasco Cost?

Then-President Joe Biden wanted to help the terrorists in Gaza, so he greenlit a pier. We all knew it was a bad decision, but braindead Joe, being the undisputed leader for bad foreign policy decisions, decided to build one anyway. It was later abandoned, faced daily attacks by terrorists, and was a boondoggle that cost more than just money. Sixty-two American service members got injured in this fiasco, one of which died from his injuries.

Advertisement

It’s unclear when and where these casualties occurred, but suffice it to say that all of this happening to help Hamas seems steep. The report also painted a picture of dysfunction between the branches, where the US Army and Navy were not properly trained or equipped to handle the mission (via NY Post):

Former President Joe Biden’s failed floating Gaza pier plan left 62 US personnel injured, one service member dead and caused at least $31 million in damage to military equipment, according to a scathing Pentagon watchdog report that found the Army and Navy failed to properly plan, train for, prepare for and coordinate the mission. The project, which Biden announced during his 2024 State of the Union address amid mounting protests on the left over Israel’s war against Hamas, sought to deliver humanitarian aid to the terrorist-controlled enclave — but ultimately was functional for just 20 days before being abandoned. The Defense Department Office of Inspector General (DoD OIG) report, released late Tuesday, found that the military services were not adequately prepped for the mission — dubbed Operation Neptune Solace — but the project moved ahead despite the Army and Navy facing “low equipment mission-capable rates and low manning and training levels.” […] US Central Command reported 62 injuries during the course of Operation Neptune Solace, though the report said it was unclear whether they happened “during the performance of duties or resulted off duty or from pre-existing medical conditions.” The Pentagon had previously confirmed that three service members were injured May 23, 2024, as the result of a non-combat incident during the operation. One of those injured, Army Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley, 23, died Oct. 31 while under long-term medical care.

That’s the Biden military—unprepared, untrained, and totally lost. That’s not the fault of our brave men and women in uniform. That’s a top-down crisis. When your commander-in-chief is half-brain-dead, wanders around looking aloof, and drools in his soup, this is what you get.

Total disaster.