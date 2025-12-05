Obama Went Bragging About Obamacare This Week, There's Just One Problem

There is simply nothing to brag about.

Former President Barack Obama spent Monday lauding his signature piece of legislation, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), more commonly known as Obamacare.

Advertisement

“That was a good day,” he said of the bill signing at an event hosted by Walmart Heiress Olivia Walton. “And lo and behold, it’s still around.”

It may have survived, but it’s been bleeding taxpayers dry since day one, and could prove to be one of the most destructive laws in decades, ballooning the national debt, expanding government dependency, and spiking private costs in a way we haven’t seen since the New Deal.

Obamacare was originally promoted by Democrats as a sustainable fix to America’s healthcare problems. They assured the public that the program would pay for itself. However, the ACA has required repeated subsidy expansions to remain viable. The most recent government shutdown was a testament to this fact, with Democrats holding government funding hostage to try and secure subsidies to maintain their sinking program. COVID is yet another example, with Democrats securing "temporary" financial support, which has since been extended through 2025.

Since its implementation, private healthcare costs have skyrocketed. Monthly premiums for individual insurance plans have more than doubled, from about $244 in 2013 to $558 in 2019. Some states have faced a more than 100 percent increase.

In addition to cost concerns, enrollees now face declining choices and more insurer claim denials, despite large taxpayer-funded subsidies. Enrollment has increased significantly over time, reaching record highs of over 24 million in 2025, and insurers are warning of premium increases exceeding 25 percent for 2026, which could further burden consumers. Rather than controlling overall healthcare costs, the ACA has allowed insurer pricing power to grow, undermining the law's stated goal.

Obamacare promised affordable care but delivered soaring premiums propped up by ever-growing taxpayer subsidies. It’s blown apart insurance markets, doubled individual plan costs, and now depends on routine federal bailouts to stay afloat.

It may still be around, but that doesn't mean it is a good piece of legislation.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.