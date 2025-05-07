Media Critic Nails What NY Mag's Hit Piece on John Fetterman Is Really...
Why the Husband of a Top CBS News Correspondent Just Had His Business Raided by ICE

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 07, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

'Comfortably Smug' just said it: “Norah O’Donnell, why is your husband hiring illegal aliens? Is this why you have been so hostile to Trump? Because your family profits off exploiting illegal alien labor?”

This tweet stems from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at Chef Geoff Tracy's restaurant in Washington, DC. ICE raided Tracy’s establishment on Tuesday, where federal agents demanded proof of work authorization from the workforce (via Washington Free Beacon): 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Tuesday audited an upscale Washington, D.C., restaurant owned by the husband of CBS News journalist Norah O’Donnell, as the Trump administration works to remove illegal immigrants from the food industry. 

"Restaurants in the DC, including Chef Geoff's in Northwest and Millie's in Spring Valley[,] were subject to I-9 audits by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, today, per ICE official and DHS official," CBS News's Nicole Sganga reported on X. "Restaurants were delivered 'notices of inspection' and asked to question employees about their work authorization." 

[…] 

The audit comes as federal agents are conducting operations in Washington, D.C., to catch illegal immigrants working in the restaurant and gig economy sectors, according to the Substack "Migrant Insider." President Donald Trump has in recent weeks signed executive orders ramping up immigration enforcement in Washington, D.C., and other sanctuary jurisdictions nationwide. 

And no, liberal media, this isn’t fascism. It’s not authoritarian. It’s the enforcement of federal immigration law, which you people have lost the plot on in recent years. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

