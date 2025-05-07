Bill Maher Again Sets the Woke Aflame in Latest Commentary

The story is a little old. On one of those ‘Love is Blind’ shows, the bride, Sarah, dumped Ben at the altar for not being progressive enough. Ben wasn’t a hard-core Trump supporter or anything; he just wasn’t into the issues, and that led to Sarah jettisoning her TV fiancé.

Maher used this as an example to prove that his side has become adept at losing elections. It never ceases to amaze me how liberals don’t seem to get that non-white working-class voters, Hispanic men, and the youth flocking to the GOP might partially be because they’ve become insufferable on everything. The HBO host called it the excommunicate tendency instead of the need to communicate with those on the other side. He’s proof that you can talk to those with whom you disagree intensely and still have a good time. His dinner with Trump, derided by some, shows a level of maturity lacking among liberals today.

Maher didn’t do Trump’s dinner because he’s a Trump supporter or anything of the sort. He wasn’t going in there to change the president’s mind on specific issues or influence policy. Please. The comedian did it because it’s not healthy to scream at each other, and yes, when the president of the United States invites you to dinner, no matter who it is, you go.

But for people like ‘Sarah,’ this would be like dining with Nazis. Maher used this dating show to demonstrate how unlikeable the Left has become, which is becoming a common theme on this show. The impossible standards, the purity tests, and the addiction to exclusionary antics have left the Democratic Party in its worst shape in 50 years.

Trump poll numbers are not sliding. That’s fake news. And even if they were, say, 43 percent, he’s still far more popular than the Democratic Party, with the rest being below 24 percent. Since the Trump coalition is the most efficiently dispersed voter bloc in recent memory—Trump could still win a national race at that rating. It’s only gotten stronger, and a multi-racial working-class coalition is hard to beat. Barack Obama had a similar coalition in 2008 and 2012.

It’s ours now.

Maher seems resigned that there’s more than a good chance that his party is going to blow the next election because of this left-wing nonsense: a cabal of self-important, overeducated, predominantly white, and wealthy college kids who scream ‘black lives matter,’ but have done next to nothing to help that community except rob them of their voice within the Democratic Party structures.