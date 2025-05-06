The Media Is Missing This Crucial Detail About Trump's Military Parade Because They're Idiots

Everyone needs to stop. Of course, liberals were going to react this way, though a two-second Google search would’ve shown that the military parade on June 14 for President Trump’s birthday is merely a coincidence. The date also commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. Yet, we’re back to the fear about how we’re marching toward fascism, how this is North Korean-like, and whether the cost is worth it.
MSNBC Guest: North Korea also does things like military parades! pic.twitter.com/jBBEWNi9qq— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2025
You filthy lying piece of garbage.— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 3, 2025
The parade is for the 250th birthday of the United States Army. It's a totally irrelevant coincidence that Trump shares the same birthday.
I'm not sure what's worse. Is it the sheer evil necessary for you to state such a mendacious lie, or… https://t.co/OpOXLCW0GG pic.twitter.com/AuIQJx8Hpl
.@POTUS: “We’re going to have a big beautiful parade… We’re going to celebrate our military.”— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 4, 2025
Welker: “What’s the price tag?”@POTUS: “Peanuts compared to the value of doing it.” pic.twitter.com/4pL25H4Yd9
Sorry, liberals, you lost the right to give lectures on spending for the next three thousand years. Also, no.
I’ve always wanted a military parade during the Trump presidency. I wanted tanks during the first inauguration. The stars just aligned on this one.
Recommended
MSNBC is so uncomfortable with the idea of a patriotic parade for America’s 250th birthday that the show’s host can hardly figure out how to phrase her question about it, asking, “….How do you think reporters should cover this? You know, are we just gonna be standing… pic.twitter.com/VNaHKtDziz— DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) May 5, 2025
Join the conversation as a VIP Member