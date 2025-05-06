The Pulitzer Prize Was Just Awarded to a Publication That Pushed a Fake...
The Media Is Missing This Crucial Detail About Trump's Military Parade Because They're Idiots

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 06, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Everyone needs to stop. Of course, liberals were going to react this way, though a two-second Google search would’ve shown that the military parade on June 14 for President Trump’s birthday is merely a coincidence. The date also commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. Yet, we’re back to the fear about how we’re marching toward fascism, how this is North Korean-like, and whether the cost is worth it.  

Sorry, liberals, you lost the right to give lectures on spending for the next three thousand years. Also, no.  

I’ve always wanted a military parade during the Trump presidency. I wanted tanks during the first inauguration. The stars just aligned on this one. 

