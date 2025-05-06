The Media Is Missing This Crucial Detail About Trump's Military Parade Because They're Idiots

Everyone needs to stop. Of course, liberals were going to react this way, though a two-second Google search would’ve shown that the military parade on June 14 for President Trump’s birthday is merely a coincidence. The date also commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. Yet, we’re back to the fear about how we’re marching toward fascism, how this is North Korean-like, and whether the cost is worth it.

MSNBC Guest: North Korea also does things like military parades! pic.twitter.com/jBBEWNi9qq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2025

You filthy lying piece of garbage.



The parade is for the 250th birthday of the United States Army. It's a totally irrelevant coincidence that Trump shares the same birthday.



I'm not sure what's worse. Is it the sheer evil necessary for you to state such a mendacious lie, or… https://t.co/OpOXLCW0GG pic.twitter.com/AuIQJx8Hpl — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 3, 2025

.@POTUS: “We’re going to have a big beautiful parade… We’re going to celebrate our military.”



Welker: “What’s the price tag?”@POTUS: “Peanuts compared to the value of doing it.” pic.twitter.com/4pL25H4Yd9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 4, 2025

Sorry, liberals, you lost the right to give lectures on spending for the next three thousand years. Also, no.

I’ve always wanted a military parade during the Trump presidency. I wanted tanks during the first inauguration. The stars just aligned on this one.