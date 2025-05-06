Of Course, the Media Is Freaking Out Over Trump's Military Parade, But They're...
How Barstool's Dave Portnoy Handled This Ambush by a Local News Outlet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 06, 2025 6:30 AM
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

I guess you knew this was going to happen: a local news outlet was going to attack Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy for creating the environment that led to an antisemitic incident at their bar in Philadelphia. Barstool Sansom Street made its way into the headlines when a Temple University student got bottle service, where the sign ‘F**k the Jews’ was displayed. It led to the waitresses involved being fired, the student suspended by the school, and Portnoy going on the warpath against all of those involved. 

He steamed over the weekend by this incident, reviewed the footage, and contacted anyone who witnessed or might have been involved in this circus. He vowed to ruin anyone involved by bringing them into the lights. He later backed down, opting to fund a trip to Auschwitz as a learning experience. 

A local news outlet, ABC 6 Philadelphia, then attacked Portnoy for essentially causing the incident. El Prez said it was an ambush, a classic “bait and switch.” He agreed but switched out the reporters at the last minute, leading to this confrontation. Portnoy wasn’t having it and pushed back on the reporter, who wasn’t pleased. Her excuse was that she was a journalist, whatever that means. Portnoy took to social media to rip apart the outlet and the news media. 

I don’t know who thought this would be a good idea at this outlet.

UPDATE:

Mo Kahn is the Temple student who got suspended.

