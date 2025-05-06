How Barstool's Dave Portnoy Handled This Ambush by a Local News Outlet

I guess you knew this was going to happen: a local news outlet was going to attack Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy for creating the environment that led to an antisemitic incident at their bar in Philadelphia. Barstool Sansom Street made its way into the headlines when a Temple University student got bottle service, where the sign ‘F**k the Jews’ was displayed. It led to the waitresses involved being fired, the student suspended by the school, and Portnoy going on the warpath against all of those involved.

He steamed over the weekend by this incident, reviewed the footage, and contacted anyone who witnessed or might have been involved in this circus. He vowed to ruin anyone involved by bringing them into the lights. He later backed down, opting to fund a trip to Auschwitz as a learning experience.

A local news outlet, ABC 6 Philadelphia, then attacked Portnoy for essentially causing the incident. El Prez said it was an ambush, a classic “bait and switch.” He agreed but switched out the reporters at the last minute, leading to this confrontation. Portnoy wasn’t having it and pushed back on the reporter, who wasn’t pleased. Her excuse was that she was a journalist, whatever that means. Portnoy took to social media to rip apart the outlet and the news media.

So @6abc begged me to do an interview about the incident at our bar. Since it was local I agreed. Then the reporter tried to say Barstool and I and white men were responsible for the incident. Austin started recording once it got contentious pic.twitter.com/ug8CX83HHp — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 5, 2025

.@stoolpresidente abruptly ends interview with reporter after heated back-and-forth pic.twitter.com/H76ePdpv4s — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 6, 2025

I don’t know who thought this would be a good idea at this outlet.

UPDATE:

Quick update. Mo Kahn is no longer taking any responsibility or involvement for the “Fuck the Jews” sign at Barstool Samson. His is basically lawyering up and blaming it all on his friend now and is saying he was just a citizen journalist. It is a 180 from my convo with him… pic.twitter.com/LGW4sVUhbz — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 5, 2025

Mo Kahn is the Temple student who got suspended.