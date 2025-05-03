What These Black Trump Supporters Said on CNN Obliterated This Anti-Trump Myth

In a month, liberal narratives have been smashed to dust. The fake news press ran with Great Depression 2.0 following Liberation Day and the new tariff policy in April. Ultimately, all initial losses from the shock and projected market reset have been regained, and then some. The jobs report today soared above expectations. Unemployment remains at 4.2 percent. What are these people smoking? With the manufactured economic turmoil, another narrative was threaded: Trump voter regret.

That’s not the case. It was never remotely true, and the people pushing it lacked credibility. It was either legacy media types or rabid anti-Trump Republicans. These people don’t know any MAGA folks. None. And CNN exposed that, not once, but twice: the network asked voters who’d be doing a better job as president, Kamala or Trump? Trump still won.

🚨CNN just dumped cold water on Kamala Harris after her "big speech" last night:



"Who would be doing a better job as president?"



"Guess who comes out on top?"



"Trump CONTINUES to score a higher percentage of the vote than Kamala Harris!" pic.twitter.com/iFTBYhcmjB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2025

Frank Luntz says Trump's supporters will continue to back him even id they're hurt economically.



"I've never seen this before."pic.twitter.com/dIKOJniIvK — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 1, 2025

🚨 YOU'VE GOTTA HEAR THIS: Frank Luntz gets a panel of Trump voters and is shocked when he finds out they aren't jumping ship because of a market correction/dip in response to tariffs.



There's too much reason and logic in this frame for any single Democrat to handle!



LUNTZ:… pic.twitter.com/A26zxjDgw9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 26, 2025

It is a sign that the base isn’t leaving the president. Frank Luntz found that out, too. And now CNN’s Van Jones spoke to black Trump supporters who would 1,000% vote for him again if allowed a do-over.

🚨NEW: 3 Black Trump Voters tell CNN's Van Jones they'd vote for him again if given a do-over🚨



"1,000% absolutely yes!" @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/2gY5cN5hp0 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 2, 2025

Trump voters are loyal. Liberal fantasy is the crack cocaine of American politics today. You get hooked on it, ending with the inevitable spiraling out. The first step to recovery is admitting you’re wrong and your agenda sucks. Liberals can’t seem to do that, which is fine by me.