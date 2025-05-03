Here's What a Former Breitbart Editor Learned at the White House Correspondents' Associati...
What These Black Trump Supporters Said on CNN Obliterated This Anti-Trump Myth

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 03, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In a month, liberal narratives have been smashed to dust. The fake news press ran with Great Depression 2.0 following Liberation Day and the new tariff policy in April. Ultimately, all initial losses from the shock and projected market reset have been regained, and then some. The jobs report today soared above expectations. Unemployment remains at 4.2 percent. What are these people smoking? With the manufactured economic turmoil, another narrative was threaded: Trump voter regret. 

That’s not the case. It was never remotely true, and the people pushing it lacked credibility. It was either legacy media types or rabid anti-Trump Republicans. These people don’t know any MAGA folks. None. And CNN exposed that, not once, but twice: the network asked voters who’d be doing a better job as president, Kamala or Trump? Trump still won. 

It is a sign that the base isn’t leaving the president. Frank Luntz found that out, too. And now CNN’s Van Jones spoke to black Trump supporters who would 1,000% vote for him again if allowed a do-over.  

Trump voters are loyal. Liberal fantasy is the crack cocaine of American politics today. You get hooked on it, ending with the inevitable spiraling out. The first step to recovery is admitting you’re wrong and your agenda sucks. Liberals can’t seem to do that, which is fine by me. 

