This Impeachment Push Against Trump Has Become a Complete and Total Disaster

Who is running the ship? Who has the conn? Because this latest impeachment push against President Donald Trump is already coming off the hinges. It might have already crashed into a wall—it’s hard to gauge something that has no chance at political life on the Hill. Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) filed several articles of impeachment against the president, which only made headlines because no one knew who this guy was.

🚨 JUST IN: House Democrats are now FURIOUS with Rep. Shri Thanedar's impeachment articles against Trump - they say he MISLEAD them that leadership supported it, per Axios.



Thanedar not only gave the impression leadership backed him, but even signed "at least one colleague" onto… pic.twitter.com/AEWRg9RuyG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 1, 2025

As some noted, he sounded like some Sith Lord from Star Wars. When a no-name congressman decided to take up the mantle of impeachment, you know something was off, and there was because Democrats were fleeing this stunt quickly. For starters, Shri reportedly told some co-sponsors that this was a sanctioned move by leadership. It very much was not. Axios added the push sparked an “internal furor” among Democrats (via The Hill):

A trio of House Democrats asked to be removed as co-sponsors of a resolution to impeach President Trump, a sign that many in the party do not want to go down the path of trying to remove the president from office — at least at the current moment. Reps. Kweisi Mfume (Md.), Robin Kelly (Ill.) and Jerry Nadler (N.Y.) had signed on as co-sponsors of Rep. Shri Thanedar’s (D-Mich.) impeachment resolution — which includes seven articles of impeachment — but Tuesday afternoon, they went to the House floor and asked for their names to be taken off the legislation. The House clerk granted their request. Spokespeople for Kelly and Mfume said the lawmakers initially signed on to the effort because they assumed it had been reviewed by leadership. When they learned it was not, they asked for their names to be removed. “Congressman Mfume removed himself as a cosponsor from H. Res. 353 because he was made aware it was not cleared by Democratic leadership and not fully vetted legally — and he preferred to err on the side of caution,” the spokesperson for Mfume said.

Thanedar is a disaster. The man has been involved into some reported shady business dealings; he abused beagles regarding some of his pharmaceutical testing and might be producing this impeachment circus to stave off a primary defeat. Two Democrats have already declared they’re challenging him, labeling him out of touch and an Indian version of Elon Musk.