Tipsheet

Libs Had to Be in Pain When CNN Dropped This Poll About Trump and Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 02, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We’ve heard this before, right? 

‘The economy is volatile, and Trump supporters regret their vote.’  The fake news media has been doing a full-court press on that psyop—it’s not true. The narrative loses its credibility once you discover who is pushing it. The New York Times’ Bret Stephens says many of his Trump friends are saying that; what friends, dude? It shows that these legacy media types don’t know Trump voters, which partially explains why they keep messing up their election coverage.  

Even though the tariff policy was not well-received by the elites, as expected, the Dow Jones is currently resting at 40,000. It was supposed to be the worst April in years, according to the fake news media. For those of us in the stock market who play by the rules, unlike the Democrats, who game the system through insider trading, everyone knows it’s a marathon, not a sprint, which is why stock analyses from those on the Hill are trash. Trump supporters know it: Frank Luntz spoke to them. Their support for Trump is ironclad.  

But even more damning was CNN’s Harry Enten delivering a one-two punch to Democrats and Kamala Harris, who resurfaced back into the spotlight to give another cringy speech. After the relentless attacks from the media, CNN polled who would be doing better as president right now. As Defiant Ls noted, "CNN producers must be in agony for having to post this."

Trump still beat Kamala. 

It shows that a) Trump supporters aren’t fleeing the president, b) Kamala still sucks, and c) things aren’t as chaotic as the media and the Democrats are trying to make them out to be—this coming from a party that’s trying to bust out a wife-beating, MS-13 gangbanger from El Salvador and is endorsing rogue judges helping illegal aliens escape ICE agents.  

What a total obliteration of a narrative and a brutal reminder that Kamala Harris is and remains one of the worst Democrats on the national stage. 

