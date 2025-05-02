Libs Had to Be in Pain When CNN Dropped This Poll About Trump and Kamala

We’ve heard this before, right?

‘The economy is volatile, and Trump supporters regret their vote.’ The fake news media has been doing a full-court press on that psyop—it’s not true. The narrative loses its credibility once you discover who is pushing it. The New York Times’ Bret Stephens says many of his Trump friends are saying that; what friends, dude? It shows that these legacy media types don’t know Trump voters, which partially explains why they keep messing up their election coverage.

Frank Luntz says Trump's supporters will continue to back him even id they're hurt economically.



"I've never seen this before."pic.twitter.com/dIKOJniIvK — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 1, 2025

Even though the tariff policy was not well-received by the elites, as expected, the Dow Jones is currently resting at 40,000. It was supposed to be the worst April in years, according to the fake news media. For those of us in the stock market who play by the rules, unlike the Democrats, who game the system through insider trading, everyone knows it’s a marathon, not a sprint, which is why stock analyses from those on the Hill are trash. Trump supporters know it: Frank Luntz spoke to them. Their support for Trump is ironclad.

But even more damning was CNN’s Harry Enten delivering a one-two punch to Democrats and Kamala Harris, who resurfaced back into the spotlight to give another cringy speech. After the relentless attacks from the media, CNN polled who would be doing better as president right now. As Defiant Ls noted, "CNN producers must be in agony for having to post this."

Man, this is hard to watch.



Is this how Kamala Harris wants to make her debut back into the public spotlight? pic.twitter.com/i9Ii9IwQG7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2025

CNN producers must be in agony for having to post thispic.twitter.com/a6kgcI9xdH — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 1, 2025

Trump still beat Kamala.

🚨CNN just dumped cold water on Kamala Harris after her "big speech" last night:



"Who would be doing a better job as president?"



"Guess who comes out on top?"



"Trump CONTINUES to score a higher percentage of the vote than Kamala Harris!" pic.twitter.com/iFTBYhcmjB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2025

It shows that a) Trump supporters aren’t fleeing the president, b) Kamala still sucks, and c) things aren’t as chaotic as the media and the Democrats are trying to make them out to be—this coming from a party that’s trying to bust out a wife-beating, MS-13 gangbanger from El Salvador and is endorsing rogue judges helping illegal aliens escape ICE agents.

What a total obliteration of a narrative and a brutal reminder that Kamala Harris is and remains one of the worst Democrats on the national stage.

Ok, ABC had Trump approval at net -13.



Emerson was a net 0.



18 out of 26 of the last 100 years of presidential elections fall within that range!



Stop giving polling a bad name MSM!! — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) May 1, 2025