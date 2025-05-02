This Impeachment Push Against Trump Has Become a Complete and Total Disaster
Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries and Ted Cruz Duked It Out Over Abrego Garcia...and It Was Epic

Matt Vespa
May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is reportedly issuing the code red on any further Democrat trips to El Salvador. It’s part of the Democratic Party’s obsession with busting out Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien living in Maryland who got shipped back to his home country. The Democrats tried to stake their claim that he wasn’t an MS-13 member. As it turns out, the evidence proving that Garcia is a gang member and a domestic abuser could scale K2. So, it’s prudent for the leader of House Democrats to put the kibosh on these Club Med trips to Central America to visit this wife-beating gangbanger.  

Well, now Jeffries' office is in a ‘yes-no-maybe-so’ position on the matter, so Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), or his staffers, decided to weigh in, and fireworks erupted.  

“Hakeem, allowing your members to fly to El Salvador on the taxpayers dime to play footsie with violent gang members was obviously astonishingly bad politics. Please, keep it up!,” the Texas Republican wrote in a tweet. It prompted Jeffries to respond:

“Nobody takes you seriously at this point” is rich coming from Temu Obama. But Cruz wasn’t done.

“It’s OK, Hakeem. I’m very sorry I beat your friend’s ass,” he responded with a picture of Jeffries and now-former Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), who Cruz beat like a drum in the 2024 election. 

 Cruz from the top rope—holy cow.  

Once again, we see that Jeffries is out of his depth at every turn. 

