Schumer's Swipe at Trump's Poll Numbers Got Quickly Gutted By This Reporter

Democrats and the media are doing everything they can to push back against the Trump agenda. The irony is that only unelected rogue judges have been able to do so, albeit through unlawful rulings that exceed their authority. The Democrats are rudderless, leaderless, and without a message. They have no alternate agenda. They can only scream into the void or talk about poll numbers.

Advertisement

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attempted to do so today but was challenged by a reporter who pointed out how the Senate Democratic leader compares to voters. It’s not good, only 17 percent. To put that into perspective, Chuck, Trump is more popular than you or the Democratic Party, so get stuffed. When this was brought up at the presser on the Hill, Schumer said that polls come and go—a wonderfully entertaining response that shows this party is splintered and adrift. Their main attack line collapsed in 30 seconds:

🚨 911. I NEED TO REPORT A M*RDER!



Chuck Schumer: "Trump has the lowest 100 day approval rating since they started polling."



Reporter: A poll has your approval at 17%, lower than any other Congressional leader.



Schumer: "Polls come and go."pic.twitter.com/3X89P8mnZM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 1, 2025

The Democrats are in their worst shape in 50 years. Every voter bloc is fleeing them, men especially. Young voters are backing the GOP, along with non-white and white working-class voters, who are flocking to the GOP. Trump has created a carbon copy of the Obama coalition for the Republican Party. That must drive liberals up a wall. And as we’ve seen for the better part of a decade, pollsters can’t get Trump right. It’s always underestimated.

They’ve got nothing, so they’re using polling data. It’s desperation. The poll data, even skewed and biased as ever, shows Trump and the GOP more popular than Democrats. It won’t resonate. You can’t claim to be the true voice of the people when voters hate your guts, Democrats.