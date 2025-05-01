Chuck Schumer Thought He Was Slick Attacking Trump Like This...and Then His Spot...
Tipsheet

Why NPR and PBS Just Lost a Lot of Money

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 01, 2025 11:30 PM
Pool via AP

It’s finally happened. President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order ending taxpayer funding for National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). The left-wing outlet that opted to ignore stories that made Democrats look bad and has been doing that for years finally got the carpet yanked from under them. These entities are not canceled or shut down. They can still produce and disseminate pro-Democratic Party propaganda; they won’t have our money subsidizing this brainwashing operation. 

Here's the text of the order: 

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:

(b)  The CPB Board shall cease indirect funding to NPR and PBS, including by ensuring that licensees and permittees of public radio and television stations, as well as any other recipients of CPB funds, do not use Federal funds for NPR and PBS.   To effectuate this directive, the CPB Board shall, before June 30, 2025, revise the 2025 Television Community Service Grants General Provisions and Eligibility Criteria and the 2025 Radio Community Service Grants General Provisions and Eligibility Criteria to prohibit direct or indirect funding of NPR and PBS.  To the extent permitted by the 2024 Television Community Service Grants General Provisions and Eligibility Criteria, the 2024 Radio Community Service Grants General Provisions and Eligibility Criteria, and applicable law, the CPB Board shall also prohibit parties subject to these provisions from funding NPR or PBS after the date of this order.  In addition, the CPB Board shall take all other necessary steps to minimize or eliminate its indirect funding of NPR and PBS. 

Sec. 3.  Instructions to Other Agencies. (a)  The heads of all agencies shall identify and terminate, to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law, any direct or indirect funding of NPR and PBS. 

(b)  After taking the actions specified in subsection (a) of this section, the heads of all agencies shall identify any remaining grants, contracts, or other funding instruments entered into with NPR or PBS and shall determine whether NPR and PBS are in compliance with the terms of those instruments.  In the event of a finding of noncompliance, the head of the relevant agency shall take appropriate steps under the terms of the instrument. 

(c)  The Secretary of Health and Human Services shall determine whether "the Public Broadcasting Service and National Public Radio (or any successor organization)" are complying with the statutory mandate that "no person shall be subjected to discrimination in employment . . . on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, or sex."  47 U.S.C. 397(15), 398(b). In the event of a finding of noncompliance, the Secretary of Health and Human Services shall take appropriate corrective action. 

Sec. 4.  Severability. If any provision of this order, or the application of any provision to any agency, person, or circumstance, is held to be invalid, the remainder of this order and the application of its provisions to any other agencies, persons, or circumstances shall not be affected thereby. 

Sec. 5.  General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect: 

(i)  the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or 

(ii)  the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals. 

(b)  This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations. 

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person. 

DONALD J. TRUMP  

THE WHITE HOUSE, 

May 1, 2025.

Chuck Schumer Thought He Was Slick Attacking Trump Like This...and Then His Spot Got Blown Up Matt Vespa
NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher was torched during her testimony before Congress in March. I guess you could say that circus was the final nail in the coffin. 

