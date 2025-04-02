NPR CEO: We're Not Biased in Our Coverage, but We'll Drag Our Feet on Stories That Make Dems Look Bad

Katherine Maher will die on this hill, which is both amusingly admirable and totally insane. National Public Radio is biased. Self-identified Democrats occupy all its editorial positions, and she got obliterated on Capitol Hill, where she tried to cast herself as some impartial arbiter of today’s culture. She’s a part of the loony Left, which got brutally exposed by Republicans. Her attempts at deflection were sabotaged by herself; Republicans whipped out her insane tweets showing her adherence to wokeism.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher: “NPR is not biased in its coverage … One thing that came up quite frequently was the Hunter Biden laptop story … We wish we’d gotten on that earlier.” pic.twitter.com/rebURyR1y7 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 31, 2025

Even after her whipping on the Hill, she claims that NPR isn’t biased. It’s just not true, lady. Even progressives are now turning on the network. As Matt Taibbi noted:

Conservatives have always hated NPR, but in the last year, I hear more and more politically progressive people in the media talking about the station as a kind of mass torture experiment, one that makes the most patient and sensible people want to drive off the road in anguish.

The Hunter Biden laptop story is the focal point here. Sure, she apologized that NPR dragged its feet on it, but the follow-up question is why. They’re not alone—other outlets also slow-walked what became one of the 2020 election’s biggest stories. The New York Post got censored for posting about it, losing their social media access for days. Over a year later, The New York Times and others all confirmed what we in conservative media have known from the start: that the laptop was authentic.

Maher, your organization dragged its feet because it made Democrats look bad.

And it seems like you’re going to continue that tradition.

