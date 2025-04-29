White House Slams Amazon’s Latest ‘Hostile and Political Act’
Tipsheet

Of Course, CNN's Jake Tapper Did This to the Trump White House Lawn Display of Illegal Aliens

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 29, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Trump White House is amazing. They know how to outmaneuver, humiliate, and expose the legacy press at every turn. They lined the White House property with illegal aliens they’ve apprehended, which would be present for every media hit the major outlets have outside the briefing room. To combat this, some outlets, like CNN, have blurred the faces of the criminal scum. This reaction, however, is not shocking. It's very predictable, especially for a virulently anti-Trump network like CNN.

They’re not the victims, guys.

