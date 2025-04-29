Of Course, CNN's Jake Tapper Did This to the Trump White House Lawn Display of Illegal Aliens

The Trump White House is amazing. They know how to outmaneuver, humiliate, and expose the legacy press at every turn. They lined the White House property with illegal aliens they’ve apprehended, which would be present for every media hit the major outlets have outside the briefing room. To combat this, some outlets, like CNN, have blurred the faces of the criminal scum. This reaction, however, is not shocking. It's very predictable, especially for a virulently anti-Trump network like CNN.

🚨SERIOUSLY?!



Jake Tapper & CNN blur out the faces of illegal alien violent criminals on their network.



They’re spending more air time protecting the violent criminals than they did mourning the victims of their crimes! pic.twitter.com/pV4RxaMsoq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2025

White House releases another long list of illegal aliens and their heinous crimes. The photos of these individuals were also placed on posters and are currently displayed on the front lawn, exactly where reporters work and walk by. pic.twitter.com/yR5X5InVx8 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 28, 2025

AG Pam Bondi reveals the Biden admin IGNORED 170 tips about the illegal underground nightclub in CO that was frequented by MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.



The club had pr0stitution, drug trafficking, violent crimes, and shootings. https://t.co/0CKexj1yc3 pic.twitter.com/cP5lr0rWFF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2025

Fake news MSNBC has BLURRED the faces of the criminal illegal aliens showcased on the White House lawn.



This is who they chose to protect. Never forget.pic.twitter.com/V78mquWLLi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2025

Why are Dems rooting for the bad guys? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 29, 2025

They’re not the victims, guys.