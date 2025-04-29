Chinese Nationals Get Slapped With Sanctions for Building Iran's Terror Arsenal
Bill Maher Guest: Trump Voters Tell Me They Regret Their Vote.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 29, 2025 3:30 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

We knew this was coming: the great ‘Trump voter regret myth.’ Who are members of the legacy press talking to because it’s not Trump supporters? They don’t know any. They don’t like any. And these people would never speak to any member of the establishment media unless it was to screw around with them. 

New York Times columnist and faux conservative Bret Stephens claimed on Real Time With Bill Maher last week that so many of his friends who are Trump supporters regret their support, along with a shoddy take about how it was good that this was supposedly the worst 100 days ever for an American presidency, according to this guy.

It's not believable. Stephens is a neoconservative, and no real Trump supporter is that anymore. The base isn’t that anymore. Bret, you lie. And this psyop isn’t going to work. You write for a paper that is disregarded writ large by the GOP base. Most don’t even read it; I do because I’m paid to see what these clowns are posting. For sure, now and then, there’s a decent article, but these legacy media types saying they’re hearing Trump voter regret is laughable.

The polls don’t spell it out. And when you speak with the real ones, do you think they’re fleeing Trump? They are not.

Ignore these clowns. Onward.

