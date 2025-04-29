Bill Maher Guest: Trump Voters Tell Me They Regret Their Vote.

We knew this was coming: the great ‘Trump voter regret myth.’ Who are members of the legacy press talking to because it’s not Trump supporters? They don’t know any. They don’t like any. And these people would never speak to any member of the establishment media unless it was to screw around with them.

New York Times columnist and faux conservative Bret Stephens claimed on Real Time With Bill Maher last week that so many of his friends who are Trump supporters regret their support, along with a shoddy take about how it was good that this was supposedly the worst 100 days ever for an American presidency, according to this guy.

NEW: Bill Maher guest pushes the narrative that Trump supporters are in full-blown REGRET mode.



“I’m hearing from so many friends who voted for Trump… ‘Hang on a second, 100% tariffs? I’m losing half of my workforce, I can’t afford things,’” New York Times columnist Bret… pic.twitter.com/76Num51en4 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 26, 2025

It's not believable. Stephens is a neoconservative, and no real Trump supporter is that anymore. The base isn’t that anymore. Bret, you lie. And this psyop isn’t going to work. You write for a paper that is disregarded writ large by the GOP base. Most don’t even read it; I do because I’m paid to see what these clowns are posting. For sure, now and then, there’s a decent article, but these legacy media types saying they’re hearing Trump voter regret is laughable.

🚨 MAGA grandma bodies fear mongering MSNBC reporter:



“Are you prepared to pay higher prices for goods?”



“I’ve BEEN paying higher prices, sweetie. Since the point Biden got in office, my groceries have doubled. My gas has doubled.” pic.twitter.com/IwwkDWVPlR — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) April 29, 2025

🚨 YOU'VE GOTTA HEAR THIS: Frank Luntz gets a panel of Trump voters and is shocked when he finds out they aren't jumping ship because of a market correction/dip in response to tariffs.



There's too much reason and logic in this frame for any single Democrat to handle!



LUNTZ:… pic.twitter.com/A26zxjDgw9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 26, 2025

The polls don’t spell it out. And when you speak with the real ones, do you think they’re fleeing Trump? They are not.

The ABC News poll (Disney, 538, etc.), centerpiece of the 100 Day Psyop, has Trump UNDERWATER 6 points on immigration.



LOL — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 29, 2025

When you see a whole bunch of polls about Trump all at once--at the same time, saying the same things--and the pollsters making the polls have ALWAYS been grossly and deliberately wrong about Trump before, and these new pools aim to rip Trump and drag him down, and they all seem… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 28, 2025

Think about all the powerful corporate interests behind the perpetrators of the polling attack:



CNN, CBS, FoxNews (Murdoch), ABC (Disney), Washington Post (Amazon), Reuters, NY Times



Even NPR and PBS joined the party! — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 29, 2025

Imagine polling like a huge marksmanship match. Except everyone could shoot whenever they wanted, and there was only one target.



Now image if 6 of the big shooters, the sponsored ones, all shot at the same time and all hit the same spot a foot to the left of the target. https://t.co/4ysVGRyGMS — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 28, 2025

Today marks 13 consecutive weeks with Right Direction at 42% or higher.



The previous record was 7 weeks, in Trump's first term. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 28, 2025

well look at that! https://t.co/w2fuyeqtV5 — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 28, 2025

Ignore these clowns. Onward.