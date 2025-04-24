Pete Buttgieg Made Some Awkward Comments About Adopting 'Discount' Black Kids
Watch Two Ex-CNN Hosts Debate Whether or Not They're Total Losers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 24, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

You have got to be kidding me. Nothing says I like to smell my own farts than two former CNN hosts debating whether or not they’re losers essentially. Our friends at Twitchy nailed the headline for this story. Don Lemon and Jim Acosta interviewed each other, and they obviously discussed the state of the media. 

Lemon proudly declared that he wouldn’t have false equivalency in his show. In a way, the pair discussed how their podcasts could be the spearhead in restoring trust in the media. 

"People can trust that I'm going to tell them the truth,” said Lemon. 

There’s a lot to unpack here. First, anyone from CNN is a fake news liar. It’s a network awash with anti-Trump sentiment, with only Scott Jennings and Shermichael Singleton being the lone voices of reason.

It now goes beyond the anti-Trump beat. The slew of deportations has led to another epidemic: the media glossing over why these individuals were either sent packing or denied entry into the country. It’s Abrego Garcia syndrome—the so-called “Maryland man” who was deported to El Salvador, his home country after he was caught living here illegally. The ‘man’ is an MS-13 gangbanger who likely beat his wife.

We’ve had sob stories galore about people given the boot, though the media doesn’t report the violations they committed to warrant these actions. One man who lived here for 21 years illegally is a convicted kidnapper who served 15 years in prison. Another individual, a scientist who researched new ways to detect cancer, lied to federal officers about the substances she was trying to bring into the country. 

Also, and not that it needs to be said, but trusting anything Lemon and Acosta have to say is just insanity.

