Marriott Employee Fired After Allegedly Doxxing ICE Agents on Social Media

An employee of an independently-owned Marriott Hotel in Bloomington was fired for doxxing ICE agents on social media.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted on social media that an employee leaked names, emails, and images of law enforcement officials on Reddit. That post also shared where the officers were staying.

Advertisement

BREAKING: An independently owned Marriott hotel in Bloomington, MN confirms to @FoxNews they have ID'd & fired an employee who doxxed ICE agents by leaking their names, emails, and surveillance images of them as they checked in at the front desk. The images appeared in an… pic.twitter.com/SgsFMEOtN3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 8, 2026

The doxxing follows an ICE agent fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good, 37, after she drove a vehicle toward him on Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that an anti-ICE rioter tried to ram the officer who shot her.

Today, in an act of domestic terrorism, an anti-ICE rioter weaponized her vehicle against law enforcement. Our officer relied on his training and saved his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers.



Sanctuary politicians have created an environment that encourages… pic.twitter.com/OGZUkdbr3R — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 8, 2026

Tension seems high in Minneapolis, where protestors are attacking law enforcement, according to videos posted to social media.

Protestors are swinging at law enforcement and trying to block vehicles.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. A leftist just ASSAULTED Border Commander Greg Bovino in MN, but he took NO BS!



*She shoves him*



BOVINO: "OUT OF THE WAY!" *Takes matters into his own hands*



BOVINO IS A PATRIOT and a BAD*SS! Stay safe!🔥pic.twitter.com/45drzHANeE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Obese leftist man meets MAJOR FAFO in Minneapolis, swings and gets ARRESTED on the ground by federal agents



These rioters are REALLY finding out today.



HOLD NOTHING BACK! Bring federal charges!pic.twitter.com/7qjMISFx75 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026





🚨 JUST IN: Deranged leftists are now JUMPING IN FRONT of ICE vehicles outside the federal facility in Minneapolis



Man, these people get dumber every freaking day



How about condemning this before one of them kiIIs themself, @Tim_Walz? pic.twitter.com/I43s1VEv5Z — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 8, 2026

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have urged immigration enforcement to leave the state.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.