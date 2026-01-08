Can JD Vance Be Present for Every White House Press Briefing? This Was...
Tipsheet

Marriott Employee Fired After Allegedly Doxxing ICE Agents on Social Media

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 08, 2026 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Tom Baker

An employee of an independently-owned Marriott Hotel in Bloomington was fired for doxxing ICE agents on social media. 

Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted on social media that an employee leaked names, emails, and images of law enforcement officials on Reddit. That post also shared where the officers were staying. 

Advertisement

The doxxing follows an ICE agent fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good, 37, after she drove a vehicle toward him on Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that an anti-ICE rioter tried to ram the officer who shot her. 

Tension seems high in Minneapolis, where protestors are attacking law enforcement, according to videos posted to social media. 

Protestors are swinging at law enforcement and trying to block vehicles. 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have urged immigration enforcement to leave the state. 

