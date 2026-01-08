Marriott Employee Fired After Allegedly Doxxing ICE Agents on Social Media

An employee of an independently-owned Marriott Hotel in Bloomington was fired for doxxing ICE agents on social media.
Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted on social media that an employee leaked names, emails, and images of law enforcement officials on Reddit. That post also shared where the officers were staying.
BREAKING: An independently owned Marriott hotel in Bloomington, MN confirms to @FoxNews they have ID'd & fired an employee who doxxed ICE agents by leaking their names, emails, and surveillance images of them as they checked in at the front desk. The images appeared in an… pic.twitter.com/SgsFMEOtN3— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 8, 2026
The doxxing follows an ICE agent fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good, 37, after she drove a vehicle toward him on Wednesday.
Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that an anti-ICE rioter tried to ram the officer who shot her.
Today, in an act of domestic terrorism, an anti-ICE rioter weaponized her vehicle against law enforcement. Our officer relied on his training and saved his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 8, 2026
Sanctuary politicians have created an environment that encourages… pic.twitter.com/OGZUkdbr3R
Tension seems high in Minneapolis, where protestors are attacking law enforcement, according to videos posted to social media.
Protestors are swinging at law enforcement and trying to block vehicles.
🚨 HOLY SMOKES. A leftist just ASSAULTED Border Commander Greg Bovino in MN, but he took NO BS!— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026
*She shoves him*
BOVINO: "OUT OF THE WAY!" *Takes matters into his own hands*
BOVINO IS A PATRIOT and a BAD*SS! Stay safe!🔥pic.twitter.com/45drzHANeE
🚨 BREAKING: Obese leftist man meets MAJOR FAFO in Minneapolis, swings and gets ARRESTED on the ground by federal agents— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026
These rioters are REALLY finding out today.
HOLD NOTHING BACK! Bring federal charges!pic.twitter.com/7qjMISFx75
🚨 JUST IN: Deranged leftists are now JUMPING IN FRONT of ICE vehicles outside the federal facility in Minneapolis— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 8, 2026
Man, these people get dumber every freaking day
How about condemning this before one of them kiIIs themself, @Tim_Walz? pic.twitter.com/I43s1VEv5Z
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have urged immigration enforcement to leave the state.
