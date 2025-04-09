You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones
Dems Plot to Oust Elon Musk From Government

Matt Vespa | April 09, 2025 10:30 PM
It’s no secret that Elon Musk is now public enemy number one for Democrats. The level of vitriol from liberals regarding the Tesla CEO might have even surpassed that of Donald Trump, which is something I thought wasn’t even possible. Yet, they can’t stand him, despite Musk being an Andrew Yang Democrat. They’re reportedly plotting to oust him from government by June (via Axios):

A group of House Democrats is launching a concerted campaign to force Elon Musk out of the Trump administration by May 30, Axios has learned. 

Why it matters: The effort is hinged on a legal requirement that special government employees — the designation given to Musk as he leads DOGE — not serve past 130 days. 

"We demand an immediate public statement from your administration making clear that Musk will resign and surrender all decision making authority, as required by law, by May 30th," 77 House Democrats wrote in a letter to President Trump.

They wrote that Musk would not be allowed to return as a special government employee for a year "without divesting from his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX." 

The White House may end up pointing to an Office of Government Ethics memo last year — during the Biden administration — that said unpaid travel days do not count towards the 130 days. 

So, there’s no real plot—another warning that temper tantrums are coming. It’ll be a public pressure campaign, which, again, shows us that Democrats know nothing about dealing with Trump. He won’t cower. Also, if it’s as ineffective and weird as that anti-Elon fest last weekend, which no one cared about, good luck with this plot. The bluest enclaves raged last weekend, and no one paid attention, partially because it was beyond strange, but the people attending couldn’t explain their protest signs; some even had to whip out their talking point sheet when approached by reporters.

When you leave the Democratic Party, they hate you, which isn’t shocking, but this goes beyond normal levels of loathing. This party would rather seek vengeance and eat their own instead of winning, which is pathetic and sad. It’s why a party with a 21 percent approval rating thinks it can do things when it can’t. They can’t—all of their ideas are laughably awful.

