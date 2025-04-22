Dem Staffer Who Filmed His Sexcapades in a Senate Hearing Room Later Checked Into a Psych Ward

It was a Hill scandal no one wanted to see or know about but alas—it happened. Aidan Maese-Czeropski was busted for filming a gay sex rendezvous in a Senate hearing room. At the time, he was an aide to then-Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). Obviously, he was fired. There was talk that he might be charged with trespassing. Alas, nothing happened. He vanished into the night until now. I couldn’t care less—this scandal isn’t Watergate-level but the man did check himself into a psych ward for a bit before fleeing to Australia where he started an OnlyFans (via NY Post):

Aidan Maese-Czeropski was 24 years old when the explicit gay sex tape was released in 2023, leading to him being let go by Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

“Mentally, I spent a little bit in the psych ward after the fact because it was just … it’s overwhelming to realize and to know that tens of millions of people literally despise you,” Maese-Czeropski told the Gay Sydney News, in an interview in which he revealed he has since moved to Sydney and started an OnlyFans.

“Everyone in DC knew me, and it was kind of gross and horrifying because I’m not someone who likes to be in the public spotlight at all,” he added, explaining his decision to leave the US.

But he claimed to be happier — and wealthier, thanks to OnlyFans — than he was before the scandal broke.

[…]

In the immediate aftermath, Maese-Czeropski fled to South Africa, where a New Zealander he met convinced him to move permanently to Australia.

