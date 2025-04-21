Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights?

Over the weekend, the Supreme Court halted the deportation flights of Tren de Aragua members. It was a 7-2 decision. Only Justices Alito and Thomas dissented. The liberal media will once again overplay their hand here, as they've done on the Abrego Garcia case, the MS-13 gang member who got deported back to El Salvador. The Supreme Court never ordered Trump to bring him back:

Advertisement

Legacy media keeps falsely reporting SCOTUS ordered Trump to facilitate Garcia's return to the U.S. I really think they believe that and no one bothers to actually read the opinion--which says no such thing! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4MisDateoY — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) April 19, 2025

On this issue, the initial ruling was that the president has the authority to invoke the Alien Enemies Act to deport these illegal alien terrorists—members of Tren de Aragua. Still, they had to give ample notice of their deportation and the ability to challenge it in court. For this group in Texas that was about to be shipped out, they claim no options to challenge was afforded to them. The American Civil Liberties Union raced to block these deportations. Ed Whelan at National Review claims one reason the court issued this temporary pause is because they don't trust the Trump administration:

The only explanation I can see for the Supreme Court's extraordinary 7-2 order that directs the Trump administration "not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this Court" is that the Court does not trust the Trump… pic.twitter.com/BIovIAFzQk — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) April 19, 2025

This is why they should have brought Garcia back. The Administration’s behaviors do not exist in a vacuum. They will affect the views of the Justices of the Supreme Court on many things. https://t.co/k59CFtxPFx — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 19, 2025

It's ridiculous that no due process shenanigans were brought up when Joe Biden was importing criminal illegal aliens, but now they're being deported and Democrats are crying, we must go through them on a case-by-base basis.

This judgement is specifically like, “you can’t deport tren de aragua.” — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) April 19, 2025

WOW. Listen to how angry Stephen Miller is. pic.twitter.com/YFchtjDT5n



"Do you know how many stories I could tell you of children that were trafficked across the border and r*ped because of the policies of Joe Biden? There aren't enough volumes that could fit into a library to… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 19, 2025

We live in a society where foreign alien terrorists have unlimited free legal representation.



But Americans whose communities have been stolen from them are left without recourse.



We are rebalancing the scales. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 19, 2025

Advertisement

Where were the judges when Tren de Aragua was getting imported in to the country — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) April 19, 2025