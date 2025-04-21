Watch Tom Homan Obliterate Chris Van Hollen
Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights?

Matt Vespa | April 21, 2025 6:30 AM
Over the weekend, the Supreme Court halted the deportation flights of Tren de Aragua members. It was a 7-2 decision. Only Justices Alito and Thomas dissented. The liberal media will once again overplay their hand here, as they've done on the Abrego Garcia case, the MS-13 gang member who got deported back to El Salvador. The Supreme Court never ordered Trump to bring him back: 

On this issue, the initial ruling was that the president has the authority to invoke the Alien Enemies Act to deport these illegal alien terrorists—members of Tren de Aragua. Still, they had to give ample notice of their deportation and the ability to challenge it in court. For this group in Texas that was about to be shipped out, they claim no options to challenge was afforded to them. The American Civil Liberties Union raced to block these deportations. Ed Whelan at National Review claims one reason the court issued this temporary pause is because they don't trust the Trump administration:

It's ridiculous that no due process shenanigans were brought up when Joe Biden was importing criminal illegal aliens, but now they're being deported and Democrats are crying, we must go through them on a case-by-base basis.

