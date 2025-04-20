Did You Notice What Was Odd About Joe Biden's Easter Photo

Who knows if this is true, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it turned out that Joe Biden’s Easter photo was fake. The former president took a picture with his family, and many are wondering one thing: was this photoshopped? I mean, it’s odd looking. First, I doubt that Joe, given his age, is kneeling or squatting like that to get into the photo.

We wish everyone celebrating today a peaceful and joyful Easter. pic.twitter.com/GQNsdZNaw1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2025

Im 99% sure they photoshopped Joe into this picture. 😂 https://t.co/W1UmOg5pQm — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 20, 2025

pic.twitter.com/Q6PtaILuJw — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 21, 2025

Joe Biden wants you to know he is nOrMaL.



Awkward photo to say the least. https://t.co/Q3CUOw6w0L — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 21, 2025

Did...did they photoshop him into the photo?! https://t.co/kw7lnaiedY — ⚾️ Mary Elizabeth 🐻 (@mchastain81) April 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s Easter message wasn’t engulfed in woke nonsense:

Amazing what a difference a year can make 👀 pic.twitter.com/xJ6FpBjoDf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 20, 2025

Also, the president’s Easter message was fire:

Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 20, 2025

Back to Biden, was it photoshopped or not? Debate among yourselves.