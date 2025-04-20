The Media Is Trying to Revive Signal-gate Using Hegseth's Wife?
The Sad Trombone Blows For Leticia James – Whomp! Whomp!
VIP
Democrats Have To Lie, The Truth Does Them No Favors
Why They Are On The Wrong Side Of History
Trump's Easter Greeting Was Interesting, to Say the Least
VIP
Florida Woman Faces Eviction After Lawfully Defending Herself
Is There Hope for a Democratic Party Resurrection?
David Zweig’s New Covid Book Is A Must Read
Will We See Justice?
The Radical Left's Plan to Stop Trump and His Agenda
SCOTUS Justice Alito Issues Brilliant Dissent in Response to Order Temporarily Halting Gan...
Hamas Claims Uncertainty Over U.S.-Israeli Hostage's Fate
MSNBC Lovefest: Jasmine Crockett Defends Abrego Garcia, Smears Trump, Then Cries After Pra...
VIP
Illegal Tren de Aragua Gang Member Sobs After Getting Caught by Cops
Tipsheet

Did You Notice What Was Odd About Joe Biden's Easter Photo

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 20, 2025 10:35 PM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Who knows if this is true, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it turned out that Joe Biden’s Easter photo was fake. The former president took a picture with his family, and many are wondering one thing: was this photoshopped? I mean, it’s odd looking. First, I doubt that Joe, given his age, is kneeling or squatting like that to get into the photo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s Easter message wasn’t engulfed in woke nonsense:

Also, the president’s Easter message was fire:

Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten! Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America. He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing -- But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!

Recommended

The Sad Trombone Blows For Leticia James – Whomp! Whomp! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Back to Biden, was it photoshopped or not? Debate among yourselves.  

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Sad Trombone Blows For Leticia James – Whomp! Whomp! Kurt Schlichter
SCOTUS Justice Alito Issues Brilliant Dissent in Response to Order Temporarily Halting Gang Deportations Rachel Alexander
Scott Jennings Has Some Thoughts on Chris Van Hollen After ‘Margarita-Gate’ Rebecca Downs
The Media Is Trying to Revive Signal-gate Using Hegseth's Wife? Matt Vespa
Will We See Justice? Alan Joseph Bauer
Nate Silver Predicts 2028 Democrat Presidential Nominee-- It's Worse Than Kamala Harris Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Sad Trombone Blows For Leticia James – Whomp! Whomp! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement