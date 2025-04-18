No, Chris Van Hollen, You Didn't Just Do This After Meeting That Wife-Beating MS-13 Member

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is in too deep now: he must continue this circus act that’s been obliterated, as new Justice Department documents prove that Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 member. His wife filed a protection order against him as well; the man is a gangbanger and a domestic abuser. He’s also the poster child for the resistance for Democrats, who walked right into a trap when they went all-in defending this man.

Advertisement

Senator Van Hollen says Kilmar Garcia is “sad every day” and traumatized inside of CECOT.



Am I supposed to feel bad? pic.twitter.com/TTdkvlGVfS — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) April 18, 2025

Van Hollen was hilariously denied the opportunity to meet or speak with Garcia. Then, he met him over drinks in a photo op that was disastrous, especially given that no Maryland Democrat sat with Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was raped and murdered by an illegal from El Salvador in August of 2023. Garcia has gone through the legal process, which is how we know so much about him, a fact that whizzes over the heads of liberals. He’s gone, and never coming back.

Van Hollen gets emotional as he describes “a tear” go down the cheek of Abrego-Garcia. pic.twitter.com/Gxnss6ef82 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025

Crying for a woman beating, illegal alien, MS-13 gangbanger is pathetic. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 18, 2025

🚨 OMG... HE'S BACKTRACKING! After @NayibBukele caught Van Hollen and Kilmar Garcia enjoying margaritas together, he INSISTS they had nothing to do with it and didn't touch the drinks!



He says, no, we only touched COFFEE, and he accused El Salvador of planting the drinks.… pic.twitter.com/81Z2sI69Ia — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 18, 2025

Still, the Maryland Democrat had to debase himself again by holding a press conference, where he became emotional while describing the prison's conditions. He’s an MS-13 gangbanger and a wife-beater—am I supposed to care? Because I don’t. Of course, the liberal media carried this shameless presser in full.

It's surreal how the political class in this country cares more for illegal alien gang members than citizens—and that was displayed explicitly today. Oh, and the backtracking and the explanation for the setting of the photo with Garcia doesn;t negate how bad it look, Chris. You're literally the Deptuy Doofy of American politics right now.

Yet, this is turning into a big in-kind contribution for Trump and the Republicans.