Tipsheet

No, Chris Van Hollen, You Didn't Just Do This After Meeting That Wife-Beating MS-13 Member

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 18, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is in too deep now: he must continue this circus act that’s been obliterated, as new Justice Department documents prove that Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 member. His wife filed a protection order against him as well; the man is a gangbanger and a domestic abuser. He’s also the poster child for the resistance for Democrats, who walked right into a trap when they went all-in defending this man.

Van Hollen was hilariously denied the opportunity to meet or speak with Garcia. Then, he met him over drinks in a photo op that was disastrous, especially given that no Maryland Democrat sat with Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was raped and murdered by an illegal from El Salvador in August of 2023. Garcia has gone through the legal process, which is how we know so much about him, a fact that whizzes over the heads of liberals. He’s gone, and never coming back. 

Still, the Maryland Democrat had to debase himself again by holding a press conference, where he became emotional while describing the prison's conditions. He’s an MS-13 gangbanger and a wife-beater—am I supposed to care? Because I don’t. Of course, the liberal media carried this shameless presser in full. 

It's surreal how the political class in this country cares more for illegal alien gang members than citizens—and that was displayed explicitly today. Oh, and the backtracking and the explanation for the setting of the photo with Garcia doesn;t negate how bad it look, Chris. You're literally the Deptuy Doofy of American politics right now. 

Yet, this is turning into a big in-kind contribution for Trump and the Republicans. 

