Another Major Narrative About That Deported Illegal Alien Just Fell Apart

Abrego Garcia has been exposed as a wife-beating MS-13 gangbanger. Both details were revealed this week as Democrats continue to die on this odd hill to bring back a deported illegal alien from his home country. It’s not happening.

Advertisement

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) humiliated himself with this trip to bust Garcia out of jail; he can’t see or speak to him. El Salvador shut him down, and now more Democrats might join him down there. Let them—it’s playing right into our hands. The new Justice Department documents showing Garcia’s MS-13 ties prove once again that the Left lies and cannot be trusted—not their media, their lawyers, or elected officials. The latter is a given, but this narrative that liberals constructed for this man evaporated in less than 30 seconds.

The main rampart for denying Garcia’s MS-13 ties was this confidential informant being wrong about Garcia operating out of Long Island, New York as a part of MS-13’s “Westerns clique” sect. Will Chamberlain of The Article III Project dissected the documents and exposed how Garcia’s lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, played “fast and loose” with the facts. Now, if this informant was mistaken, it is damaging. Still, Chamberlain, while perusing DOJ documents, stumbled upon a major RICO case involving MS-13 members from the District Court in the District of Columbia. What did he find? Only that “western cliques” operates in the DC Metro area:

Let's tell YET ANOTHER story about Kilmar Abrego-Garcia and his alleged membership in MS-13 - and his lawyer playing fast and loose with the facts.



In last night's thread, I explained how Abrego-Garcia's lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, underplayed the evidence that Abrego… pic.twitter.com/4khcXzDs9Y — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 17, 2025

Given how fast and loose Sandoval-Moshenberg played with the GFIS, I decided to try and find the basis for his claim that the DOJ said the Westerns Clique only operates in New York.



When you search "Western Clique" on DOJ's website, all that comes up is one particular MS-13… pic.twitter.com/Pmgw6hKcay — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 17, 2025

In the course of my research, I tracked down a major RICO indictment of MS-13 members from the United States District Court in the District of Columbia.



DOJ attorneys began with a history of MS-13's infiltration into the United States, and in particular the DC metro. pic.twitter.com/qg7m3w59ax — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 17, 2025

This was also echoed in a 2015 article from Insight Crime, where the "Western Locos Clique in Maryland" is referenced.



Gee, I wonder if it's conceivable that Abrego Garcia - our "Maryland father" - was a member of a Maryland-based MS-13 clique. pic.twitter.com/k9FhFYp1Hb — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 17, 2025

Advertisement

If I were Mr. Sandoval-Moshenberg, I'd be profusely apologizing to the Court next time I showed up.



FIN — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 17, 2025

So, the geographic narrative used to discredit the MS-13 ties, which was cited in the courts regarding the Garcia case is no longer valid. That “Maryland man” was MS-13, he was engaged in trafficking operations, and he was rightfully deported.

Oh, and he’s not coming back.