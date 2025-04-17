Wife-Beating MS-13 Gang Member Emerges From El Salvador's Death Camps to Speak With...
Another Major Narrative About That Deported Illegal Alien Just Fell Apart

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Abrego Garcia has been exposed as a wife-beating MS-13 gangbanger. Both details were revealed this week as Democrats continue to die on this odd hill to bring back a deported illegal alien from his home country. It’s not happening. 

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) humiliated himself with this trip to bust Garcia out of jail; he can’t see or speak to him. El Salvador shut him down, and now more Democrats might join him down there. Let them—it’s playing right into our hands. The new Justice Department documents showing Garcia’s MS-13 ties prove once again that the Left lies and cannot be trusted—not their media, their lawyers, or elected officials. The latter is a given, but this narrative that liberals constructed for this man evaporated in less than 30 seconds. 

The main rampart for denying Garcia’s MS-13 ties was this confidential informant being wrong about Garcia operating out of Long Island, New York as a part of MS-13’s “Westerns clique” sect. Will Chamberlain of The Article III Project dissected the documents and exposed how Garcia’s lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, played “fast and loose” with the facts. Now, if this informant was mistaken, it is damaging. Still, Chamberlain, while perusing DOJ documents, stumbled upon a major RICO case involving MS-13 members from the District Court in the District of Columbia. What did he find? Only that “western cliques” operates in the DC Metro area:

So, the geographic narrative used to discredit the MS-13 ties, which was cited in the courts regarding the Garcia case is no longer valid. That “Maryland man” was MS-13, he was engaged in trafficking operations, and he was rightfully deported. 

Oh, and he’s not coming back.

