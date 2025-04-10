Judge Gives Trump Administration the Green Light to Move Forward With Illegal Alien Registry

It’s a ruling that liberal America is going to throw a tantrum about, but it’s not new. Why this went through legal hurdles regarding enforcement is anyone’s guess. Yet, anything goes with activist judges on the courts: we’ve had some try to wrest away clearly defined executive powers on federal hiring and immigration policy.

This ruling was good, relating to the mandatory registration of all illegal aliens in America. In February, the Department of Homeland Security announced that soon everyone over the age of 14 would have to register with the federal government or risk fines and imprisonment. Today, a federal judge gave the green light for this registry, which is based on existing law, to move forward (via Associated Press):

A federal judge is allowing the Trump administration to move forward with a requirement that everyone in the U.S. illegally must register with the federal government, in a move that could have far-reaching repercussions for immigrants across the country. In a ruling Thursday, Judge Trevor Neil McFadden sided with the administration, which had argued that they were simply enforcing an already existing requirement for everyone in the country who wasn’t an American citizen to register with the government. The requirement goes into effect Friday. The Department of Homeland Security announced Feb. 25 that it was mandating that all people in the United States illegally register with the federal government, and said those who didn’t self-report could face fines or prosecution. Failure to register is considered a crime, and people will be required to carry registration documents with them or risk prison time and fines. […] Federal immigration law has long required that people who aren’t American citizens and live in the U.S., including those here illegally, register with the government. Those laws can be traced back to the Alien Registration Act of 1940, which came amid growing fears of immigrants and political subversives in the early days of World War II. The current requirements stem from the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. But the requirement that people illegally in the U.S. register has been enforced only in rare circumstances. In fact, advocates opposing the government say it hasn’t been universally used since it was first introduced in the mid-1940s.

Yeah, well, the old ways of doing things are over. When will everyone catch onto that fact in the second Trump presidency. I’m just waiting for how this is somehow fascism when it’s been law for over half a century.