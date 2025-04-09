Wait, We Outsourced the 'Crown Jewel' of Global Warming Research to Crackpot Climate...
Tipsheet

One Question That Has Arisen From the Tragic Texas High School Track Meet Stabbing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 09, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Mia is no longer with us at Townhall, but before she left for the Washington Examiner, she wrote a harrowing and tragic story about a fatal stabbing at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, last week: 

17-year-old Karmelo Sincere Anthony is accused of killing Austin Metcalf, 17, around 10 a.m. at the sporting event, a track-and-field championship involving several Dallas-area schools in Frisco, Texas. 

Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School, was in the stands when he was fatally stabbed following an altercation over a seat. 

Anthony, a student from Frisco's neighboring Centennial High School, allegedly attacked Metcalf after he was told that he was sitting in the wrong spot. Witnesses say Anthony drew a knife and stabbed Metcalf, leaving him to die in his twin brother's arms. 

Hunter Metcalf, who was born a few minutes after Austin, recounted watching in horror as his brother bled out. 

[…] 

According to Hunter, Anthony was sitting under their school's tent. They asked him to move, Hunter recalled, and then Anthony got aggressive, telling them, "Make me move." Austin grabbed Anthony's backpack in response, and the situation quickly escalated. 

Hunter called the slaying "senseless" and questioned why someone would kill "just over that little argument." 

There are many reasons why the liberal media won’t cover this extensively. And it’s taken a weird turn as progressives claim that Anthony was standing his ground. It doesn’t seem like this was self-defense at all, and the arrest report paints more of a murder picture. Some disturbed person also set up a GoFundMe page for Anthony, which has since been deactivated. The fact that it was established in the first place is absurd.

Yet, there’s another angle to this: was Anthony suspended from school? While it’s been redacted by CBS 11’s Amelia Mugavero, she initially reported that Anthony was suspended from school for bringing a knife on campus: 

Now, she’s holding off until she gets confirmation from the school district, which has fled into the bunker: 

We also have redacted some previously reported information on a possible suspension in order to get further clarification from the school district. The school district has chosen not to reply to our questions regarding this information. Therefore, we have pulled the info temporarily in order to allow the school district time to respond accordingly. 

I have personally asked the school district if there was any security in place at the event and the district declined to answer. 

We’ll keep you posted.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

