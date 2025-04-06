Bernie Sanders Is Going to Toss Out a New Term for Today's America. Yes, It's Laughably Stupid.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is going to drop a new word that’s likely to be used by Democrats ad nauseum for the duration of the second Trump presidency and any time they lose an election. The Vermont leftist was interviewed for CBS News' Sunday Morning, which provided the transcript. Ladies and gentlemen, we’re in the era of the “pseudo-democracy” because…people voted for the wrong guy in the minds of the Left (via CBS News):

Advertisement

BERNIE SANDERS: One of the other concerns when I talk about oligarchy, Bob, it's not just massive income and wealth inequality. It's not just the power of the billionaire class. These guys, led by Musk, are – and as a result of this disastrous Citizens United Supreme Court decision, have now allowed billionaires essentially to own our political process. So, I think when we talk about America is a democracy, I think we should rephrase it, call it a pseudo-democracy. And it's not just Musk and the Republicans. It's billionaires in the Democratic Party as well. ROBERT COSTA: That's a serious thing to say as a U.S. senator, pseudo-democracy. BERNIE SANDERS: Well, look – ROBERT COSTA: Not, not a full democracy? BERNIE SANDERS: Look, you get one vote, and Elon Musk can spend $270 million to help elect Trump. Does that sound like a democracy to you?

And how much did Priorities USA Action raise in 2012 for Obama? How much has George Soros dished out to Democrats? Elon Musk was never a problem for Democrats until he became a Trump supporter. What’s happening here is so laughably predictable and transparent.

It also shows how the Left downright hates you once you leave the plantation. The same treatment has happened to Tulsi Gabbard and RFK. Jr. Former Rolling Stone editor and independent journalist Matt Taibbi, a liberal, recently wrote why Democrats are so committed to hating each other. Taibbi has also been marked for attack by the Democrats since he has often attacked them for being outright insane about censorship, free speech, and other illiberal antics.

When we lose, we’re a pseudo-democracy. When we win, the nation is saved. They think voters are that dumb. Granted, for their base, yes, this would sell because progressives are that stupid. We had an election. You lost. And maybe, you should re-focus and learn why that happened instead of throwing a tantrum, making up pseudo-intellectual phrases, or misappropriating political lexicon as a coping mechanism.

Money in politics remains one of the most overblown and hyperbolic issues that the Left clings to like a barnacle, and they're the ones with all the money. So, spare us, please.