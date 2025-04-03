Trump Fires NSA Chief
Senate Republicans Appear to Have the Votes to Push Through Trump's Budget Reconciliation...
All the Ukrainian Known Knowns
VIP
An Ivy League Professor Flees to Canada and You Will Be Made to...
The Malignance of Rooting Against America
The Dismal Science and the Trumpian Tariff Hullabaloo
Caterwauling Over a Kennedy Center Coup
Mega-Successful Businessman Trump Is Taking the Biased and Ignorant Economists 'Back to Sc...
Culture Still Matters
Dismantling the FDA’s Tobacco Office Marks a New Beginning
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy of Justice and His Support for...
Ridding America of the Invisible Liability Lawfare Tax Is Long Overdue
Did '60 Minutes' Put Out Their Worst Segment With Lesley Stahl Providing Cover...
Kamala Harris Did More Than Just Endorse New WI Supreme Court Justice
Tipsheet

Columbia Professor Obliterates Jasmine Crockett on Bill Maher

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 03, 2025 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Columbia professor John McWhorter is not having any of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) schtick. The Texas Democrat has been put on blast for her joke about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is paralyzed from the waist down, where she called him “hot wheels” at a Human Rights Campaign dinner recently in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement

McWhorter was a guest on Real Time With Bill Maher last Friday. This question came up during the Overtime portion of the show. Of course, Maher had no problems with it, being a comedian, pushing limits, and seeing this as a Family Guy-like skit. McWhorter is also a fan of that show, but added that jokes about someone’s disability in real life cross a line, and he seemed genuinely displeased with it. He also said that Crockett is trying to inject the “ghetto cat fight” element into the party, the discourse, and on Capitol Hill. 

He added that she said that joke with “dismissive hostility” instead of comical inflection, as one would hear during a roast. 

“If she thinks that being black and fabulous gives her a pass on that, then she's got a really unfortunate sense of what black is,” he added. 

The professor later added that wokeness is a serious problem on college campuses. He prefaces it by saying that he does not deal with most students, though he quipped that he’s been on a blissful sabbatical from the chaos at Columbia. He also tried to say that his place of employment has attempted to dampen the antisemitic nonsense, like having card access to be on campus to prevent pro-terrorist mobs from hurling slurs at Jewish students, and the firing of three administrators whose writings were antisemitic. He seemed skeptical that the Trump administration was interested in combating this form of harassment, but conceded that far-left, illiberal shenanigans are a problem.

Recommended

Trump Fires NSA Chief Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Fires NSA Chief Matt Vespa
Why We Should Be Very Angry About the Tariffs — and Why Trump Is Right Again Kevin McCullough
The Globalist Authoritarians Are Playing With Fire Kurt Schlichter
All the Ukrainian Known Knowns Victor Davis Hanson
Sen. Bernie Moreno Had the Perfect Response to a CNN Host's Questions About Trump's Tariffs Matt Vespa
Mega-Successful Businessman Trump Is Taking the Biased and Ignorant Economists 'Back to School' Douglas MacKinnon

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Fires NSA Chief Matt Vespa
Advertisement