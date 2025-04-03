Trump Fires NSA Chief

We’ll have to come back to the details since the man marked for termination couldn’t be reached, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his team didn’t respond for a comment. Still, the head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command has been fired. Gen. Timothy Haugh assumed the dual role not long ago, but he’s gone, and his top deputy has been reassigned (via WaPo):

The director of the powerful wiretapping and cyber espionage service, the National Security Agency, was fired Thursday, according to two current and one former U.S. officials.

Gen. Timothy Haugh, who also heads U.S. Cyber Command, was let go along with his civilian deputy at the NSA, Wendy Noble, according to the officials.

Noble was reassigned to a job within the Pentagon’s Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence. The NSA is part of the department.

Haugh, who assumed his dual position just over a year ago, was traveling on Thursday and could not be reached for comment. Sean Parnell, a spokesman for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, did not respond to a request for comment.

The current and former officials said they did not know the reason for Haugh’s dismissal or Noble’s reassignment.