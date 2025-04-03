Senate Republicans Appear to Have the Votes to Push Through Trump's Budget Reconciliation Package

The budget reconciliation package in the Senate is ready to move, and Republicans have the votes to push it through. It contains some red meat action items, like making the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent, funding to secure the border and the military, and honoring the ‘no tax on tips’ pledge. This package is why a shutdown or a 30-day continuing resolution pushed by Democrats was a non-starter. We needed the buffer to get this package hashed out because while the Senate seems ready, the House must also come together on the language (via Axios):

The Senate overcame a procedural hurdle Thursday on the newest budget resolution, which would raise the debt ceiling, extend the Trump tax cuts and slash spending.

Why it matters: The 52-48 procedural vote signals Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) has the support needed to pass the resolution by the weekend — moving one step closer to accomplishing President Trump's "one, big beautiful bill."

The budget reconciliation process allows the Senate to bypass the filibuster for budget-related measures.

Zoom in: Democratic senators unanimously voted against the resolution.

They were joined by Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The intrigue: The vote was delayed some on Thursday over lingering concerns from several GOP senators over the use of the current policy baseline accounting maneuver, potential Medicaid cuts and other issues

Leadership huddled with senators to hash out their concerns right before finally holding the vote.

What's next: Senators of both parties will be able to force amendment votes through a vote-a-rama, which is expected to begin Friday.