Liberals Were Just Dying to Share This Talking Point Last Night

You’re not going to win them all. Often in elections, you’re going to lose. Republicans won the special elections in Florida to fill the vacancies left by Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz. In Wisconsin, liberals maintained their 4-3 majority in the state Supreme Court.
A ballot initiative to add Voter ID to the Wisconsin state constitution is currently passing overwhelmingly pic.twitter.com/eWJ4zCeT6h— Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2025
You know things are bad for the Democrats when they're celebrating double digit losses in Congressional races.— Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 2, 2025
"He is going to win, we're projecting a win for him [Patronis]. But Dana, it's not a 35 point win." pic.twitter.com/xWhxjltMVU
The moral of the story here tonight.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 2, 2025
Every Republican Secretary of State candidate in the country needs to be hammering on Voter ID for the midterms.
This is a winning issue.
Even Democrats want this.
The ballot initiative on voter ID passed overwhelmingly. I’m not for moral victories here: losing that supreme court race sucks. Yet, CNN’s Scott Jennings had the best take on tonight: neither side should over-analyze the results here. It’s an off-year; the special election cycles are weird regarding voter turnout. Everyone take a chill pill:
Scott Jennings is right, we are the party of low propensity voters now and we need to figure out how to get the vote out when President Trump is not on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/i02XiSUS3f— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 2, 2025
Scott Jennings bringing some much needed perspective to CNN's Election Night coverage.— Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 2, 2025
"What did we find out tonight? Republicans are okay in their Florida districts and Voter ID is still a popular thing." pic.twitter.com/H2LQtTDuB4
But liberals were jonesing to use the billionaire line in the Wisconsin race. Guys, you have more billionaires subsidizing your illiberal action items than we do.
NARRATOR: Soros and Pritzker are billionaires who backed the liberal. https://t.co/PuAzX42S3w— RBe (@RBPundit) April 2, 2025
It’s honestly really funning watching Minnesota Democrats talk about extremist billionaires buying elections.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 2, 2025
Does Soros and Rockefeller-Messinger ring a bell, Peggy? https://t.co/yQFjrll0ex
Well, he kicked your ass, so there is that. https://t.co/ii3CkomUzx— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 2, 2025
