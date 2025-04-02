VIP
The Crusty Commies Are a Joke
Barack Obama Doing This Behind the Scenes Confirms Again That Kamala Was a...
Lawn Gone Liberty: The Update
Deportation Dysphoria in the Press, and MSNBC Loses Its Star Statistician
Jeffrey Goldberg Congratulates Himself All Over PBS
Shut Down the Department of Education ASAP
Why National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Will Make Americans Safer
Self-Destructive Democracies
The President Who Set the Precedent Against a Third Term
Roadmap to Reform CDC -- Currently the Centers for Disaster and Confusion
Progressives Are Well Organized, Patriotic Americans Have to Do It Even Better
Supreme Court’s Getting Busy
Lawmakers Shouldn’t Let Bad Actors Get Away With Harming Children Online
Where Are the Left’s Protests Now?
Liberals Were Just Dying to Share This Talking Point Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 02, 2025 12:38 AM
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

You’re not going to win them all. Often in elections, you’re going to lose. Republicans won the special elections in Florida to fill the vacancies left by Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz. In Wisconsin, liberals maintained their 4-3 majority in the state Supreme Court. 

The ballot initiative on voter ID passed overwhelmingly. I’m not for moral victories here: losing that supreme court race sucks. Yet, CNN’s Scott Jennings had the best take on tonight: neither side should over-analyze the results here. It’s an off-year; the special election cycles are weird regarding voter turnout. Everyone take a chill pill:

The Reactions to Cory Booker's Anti-Trump Speech Were Gold Matt Vespa
But liberals were jonesing to use the billionaire line in the Wisconsin race. Guys, you have more billionaires subsidizing your illiberal action items than we do.

Barack Obama Doing This Behind the Scenes Confirms Again That Kamala Was a Terrible Candidate Matt Vespa
Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecting Judges Matt Vespa
Wisconsin Supreme Court Race With National Implications Is Decided Rebecca Downs
Supreme Court’s Getting Busy John and Andy Schlafly
LIVE RESULTS: It's Time for Special Elections in America Rebecca Downs

