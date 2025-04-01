Wait Until You Hear This Question CBS News' Lesley Stahl Directed at an Israeli Hostage

It’s unfathomable that this question was even asked, much less contemplated, given that we’re dealing with a genocidal terror group. Hamas launched its infamous invasion into southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The aim and objective were never going to be accomplished. Did it inject fear into the civilian population? Did Hamas murder plenty of innocent Israelis? Yes, but the Jewish State still stands stronger than ever, whereas Hamas is on the brink of total annihilation. Don’t start wars you can’t win. Even the international outcry, while loud, doesn’t stop the bombs falling or new arms shipments being sent. Everyone knows Hamas is a terrorist organization, and dead terrorists mean greater peace and security for all.

With hostages being released after the 2024 election, we were given more insights into the heinous treatment of these savage terrorists. Keith Seigel was taken captive by the terrorists during the attack, along with his wife Aviva. Aviva was released in November of 2023, but Hamas kept Keith for over a year longer. He was forced to watch numerous female hostages be raped and tortured.

Mr. Seigel detailed his harrowing account with CBS News’ Lesley Stahl, where he admitted Hamas broke him. During this interview, Stahl likely pitched the worst question, where she asked if Hamas actually tried to starve him or if this was due to supply issues—you really can’t make this up (via CBS News) [emphasis mine]:

Unbelievable.



Leslie Stahl looks straight into the eyes of a Hamas hostage and ask him if Hamas really intended to starve him — or whether they just didn’t happen to have that much food. pic.twitter.com/VTUUb5IEYE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2025

One of the worst media moments since Oct 7. And there’s been a bunch of them. Woof. https://t.co/aFfdK9FsaI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 31, 2025

Keith says things got worse for him after Aviva was released and that early ceasefire collapsed. Keith Siegel: The terrorists became very mean, and very cruel, and violent. Lesley Stahl: More so? Keith Siegel: Much more so. They were beating me and starving me. Lesley Stahl: Do you think they starved you or they just didn't have food? Keith Siegel: No, I think they starved me and they-- they would often eat in front of me and not--offer me food. […] Keith Siegel: Once a month. It was like a half a bucket of water with a cup to like pour over our body, cold water. Lesley Stahl: I had heard that they shaved the men's heads and private parts. Keith Siegel: Yes, this is true. Lesley Stahl: Do you know why? Keith Siegel: I think they thought it was maybe it amused them or, you know, humiliating. I felt humiliated. Lesley Stahl: You told us that your spirit was broken. Keith Siegel: Yes. I felt that I was completely dependent on the terrorists, that my life relied on them, whether they were gonna give me food--bring me water-- protect me from the mobs that would lynch me. I was left alone several times and I was very, very scared that maybe they won't come back and I'll be left there. And what do I do then?

What the hell was that, Stahl?

She recently accepted a First Amendment award on behalf of 60 Minutes.

“I am so proud at 60 Minutes that we are standing and fighting for what is right,” she said.

And what’s that? Trying to run interference for terrorists? Does this woman know what Hamas is and what their goals are? She does, which makes this ‘did Hamas really try to starve you’ nonsense even more laughable and disturbing. Lesley, Hamas wants to kill all the Jews—you think they’d be worried about the hostages’ well-being if the supply lines were cut? Lady, they were torturing and raping them. Please get a grip.