Another Anti-Trump Media Narrative Is Showing No Effect With Voters

The media have no power or influence anymore. It’s partially due to the serial lies that have blown up in their faces regarding Donald Trump. It’s also due to most voters seeing how insane it is to tolerate illegal immigration, especially allowing child rapists, drug dealers, and murderers be allowed to roam free. That’s what liberals want. If you’re an illegal alien sexual predator, Massachusetts loves you.

Advertisement

Voters are done with the media telling them how to think. They knew Trump wanted mass deportations; no one is shocked that the full might of federal law enforcement is rounding up illegals and shipping them the hell out of our country.

The liberal media has been going crazy over these stories, like the soccer player who got deported over tattoos he claims are of his favorite team, or the gay barber, which has also made the rounds. Guess what? Both men are members of Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan gang that has been designated as a foreign terror group. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s image of her behind a bunch of illegals an “extraordinarily disturbing image.” No one cares, man.

Dear Liberals: Do. You. People. Not. Get. That. The latest polling shows that close to 60 percent of Americans still support mass deporting illegal aliens. Another anti-Trump narrative is failing, and you love to see it.

CBS POLL: Americans Approve of President Trump’s deportation program pic.twitter.com/IDXf5w9X9b — America (@america) March 30, 2025

CBS POLL: Most Americans approve of President Trump's handling of immigration — "and his deportation program is still net positive and popular." pic.twitter.com/wkQSOjBu5V — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 30, 2025

Adios!

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.





Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.







