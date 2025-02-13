Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Are Here
A Reporter Got Quite the Answer for Why Massachusetts Keeps Releasing Illegals Charged With Sex Crimes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 13, 2025 3:30 PM
Immigration And Customs Enforcement

One state has been a repeat offender in releasing some of the vilest illegal aliens despite detainers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The scum involved have been charged with aggravated child rape. Federal immigration officers detain them and are then released by local police the same day. Fox News’ Bill Melugin wondered why this is the case.

The state that keeps doing this is Massachusetts. Melugin was embedded with an ICE unit where they picked up four illegal aliens accused of raping children. They got released later that day. In one case, an illegal from Guatemala was charged with multiple counts of child rape and released. Massachusetts gives bail to these offenders—it’s aberrant as it is horrifying. Melugin got a six-word answer for why this is the case: “Welcome to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.” 

I’ve covered a lot of illegal immigration related stories around the country in recent years. 

Massachusetts is the only state that frequently releases illegal aliens charged w/ aggravated child rape & refuses to cooperate w/ ICE on detainer requests for them. Even in other sanctuary states & cities, I almost never see a lack of cooperation for child rape.

In this case, a Guatemalan charged with 3x forcible child rape & 3x aggravated child rape was released on bail by Essex County, MA, with ICE Boston saying their detainer request was ignored & they were not notified of his release.

During one of my embeds with ICE Boston last year, they arrested four illegal aliens charged w/ child rape in a single morning. All of them had been released by local jurisdictions with ICE detainers ignored. 

I asked a MA law enforcement source how this keeps happening there? And how does someone charged with so many counts of forcible & aggravated child rape even get bail in the first place? 

“Welcome to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” is the response I got.

USAID Hearing Airs All the Jaw-Dropping Receipts Mia Cathell
It sounds like Tom Homan and Attorney General Pam Bondi need to do a midnight ride up there.

