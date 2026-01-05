This NBC News Story on Minnesota Daycare Fraud Is Beyond Hilarious

NBC News would do Pyongyang proud with this piece: the Somali daycare centers in Minnesota are being investigated for fraud, yet run normally. I don’t even know what that means—this is kosher for state investigators in Minnesota? The centers gained national attention when YouTuber Nick Shirley exposed them as possibly fraudulent. There were no kids at these daycare centers, which were collecting millions in government funds. The video went viral, FBI agents were deployed, and HHS ceased all child care payments until this matter was resolved.

It was an empty daycare, with a bunch of dudes watching television. One was burgled, and shockingly, all their administrative records were stolen. Yeah, I’m sure everyone would use that excuse come Tax Day. What the hell is this piece—the new media got these centers dead to rights, with the mainstream slow joes racing to catch-up while peddling interference and Democrat talking points, all of which fall flat because they got nothing here:

Four of the ten child care centers from @nickshirleyy’s video are actively under state investigation and that’s what passes as “normal” and “as expected” for taxpayer-supported businesses in the state of Minnesota.



And the mockingbird press can’t be troubled. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/rdYqLMnbte — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 4, 2026

Minnesota’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families on Friday said that investigators have found child care facilities at the center of recent fraud allegations were operating as they should. […] The department said in the statement that investigators with its Office of Inspector General conducted compliance checks at nine centers referenced in the viral video. “Investigators confirmed the centers were operating as expected, gathered evidence and initiated further review,” the department said in a statement Friday. “Children were present at all sites except for one — that site, was not yet open for families for the day when inspectors arrived,” it said. The department said it has ongoing investigations into four of the centers, and 55 investigations into providers that receive funding from the Child Care Assistance Program, which it oversees. Following Shirley’s video, which gained traction in right-wing circles, the federal Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it was freezing all federal child care payments to Minnesota. The nine centers in the video received a total of $17.4 million in CCAP funding in the 2025 fiscal year, the department said. One of the centers has been closed since 2022, it said.

Oh, I’m sure there are kids bused in now, guys. Nothing will ever compare to CNN, which told Shirley that they called a daycare center and told them they were legit, which I guess is all they needed to hear. I’m sure Ted Bundy never murdered anyone then, if he said so, right?

Also, the mafia doesn’t exist.

This is the media, willfully ignorant, grossly incompetent, and all-around poor liars.

“as expected”



The stealing is understood at the agency as normal behavior. — EJ 😊 (@EJUnderTheRadar) January 4, 2026

They are so frantic to respond they think “closed” means “not receiving funding”.



Oopsy. — TomGrady (@TomGrady07) January 4, 2026

