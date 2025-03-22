NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump
Tipsheet

This Showdown Between a Trump-Deranged Woman and a MAGA Supporter Was Absolute Cinema

Matt Vespa
March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

The only people to have sense in this video were the guy wearing the MAGA hat, his friend, and the bystanders in the background, many of which were urging this Trump-deranged woman to leave the Trump supporters alone. 

“That’s why he [Trump] won,” shouts a man at the woman who was accosting a young man wearing a Make America Great Again hat on the New York City subway. 

“Leave him alone,” he said. 

The woman defends her harassment by claiming the man wearing the MAGA hat is a racist. 

“No, he’s not; leave him alone,” says the man in the background. “I’m so okay with it [the man wearing the MAGA hat].” 

This encounter devolved into a bunch of little conversations: the woman continued to denigrate the MAGA-hat-wearing man, who is not white, for being ignorant and uneducated. 

The unidentified man in the background then goes on about how New York City has been Democrat-run for eon, and things have only gone downhill. I know we knock the deep blue madness in cities, but notice everyone on this subway car is minding their business, unbothered by the Trump supporter because we all have better things to do with our lives. It’s always the white, unhinged female liberal who has to say something, and it goes double if the person is nonwhite because they’re not supposed to be able to vote for whomever they like.

She tried to take the hat off the man, chasing him, but the kid was too fast—she ate it on the pavement. The chase was absolute cinema:

NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump Matt Vespa
And yes, educated people did vote for Trump. The only demographic that is squarely against him is white, college-educated women who hate everything except Volodymyr Zelensky and DEI initiatives. These miserable women aren’t even fans of the Democratic Party. It’s always these women who must cause trouble.

The memes that will be created from this are going to be gold:

