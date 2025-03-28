A PA Dem Senator Just Said *What* About Men and Women in Sports

Democrats are not going to be able to climb out of their political hole until they give up this fantasy that biological men pretending to be women are, indeed, women. It’s science fiction, a brutal perversion of reality and facts to cater to the insane whims of a sect that’s mentally ill. The doubling down on this issue has only led to Democrats being viewed as extremist and unhinged. No one supports this, and the polling doesn’t lie.

Men pretending to be women cannot and should not be allowed in spaces and activities meant for biological females. It’s not bigoted. It’s reality. That’s life. Yet, in Pennsylvania, there are some in the state legislature who think there isn't any difference between men and women in sports (via Fox News):

Dem Senator Lindsey Williams: “Female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies”



Then why do we have women’s and men’s sports?



pic.twitter.com/HM6zgXzntO — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 26, 2025

State Sen. Lindsey Williams — who is my state senator — embarrassed herself in Harrisburg yesterday on the topic of transgendered athletes.

She’s sticking to some nonsensical fantasy that the body of a girl is the same as one of a boy.

This isn’t reality.

pic.twitter.com/byVt08aiBv — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) March 27, 2025

Pennsylvania Democrat state senator Lindsey Williams gave controversial testimony at the state capitol on Wednesday while opposing a bill that would ban trans athletes from girls sports. Williams, in prepared remarks ahead of the committee vote on the Save Women's Sports Act, suggested that female athletes are physically comparable to male athletes, and don't face biological disadvantages. "I want all girls to know that there are elected officials like me who believe female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies," Williams said. "I want all girls to know there are elected officials like me who would never underestimate your ability to beat a boy at their own sport, because that's what the premise of this bill assumes, that female bodies are less than male bodies, that girls are at an automatic disadvantage, and can't possibly compete against boys. Even though girls do it every day. " […] A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports. Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports. Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.

The people have spoken on this, guys. There’s no difference between men and women, really? It’s defies logic, but the longer Democrats think that they can bully us into believing this nonsense, the longer they’ll remain in the wilderness.