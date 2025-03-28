Here's When You Knew NPR's CEO Was Going to Get Totally Smoked on...
Well, That's How You Know the Dems Knew Biden Was in Rough Shape
What Are Dems Trying to Say Regarding the NSA's Secret Sex Chat Fiasco...
A Reporter Asked AG Bondi About the Signal Story During an MS-13 Presser....
Karen Bass' Destroyed Text Messages Have Miraculously Reappeared
There Was Nothing Wrong With This ICE Arrest in Massachusetts
The Liberal Media Is SIGNALing a lot of Bullcrap Right Now
From Profanity-Chic to Terrorist-Smut
Occam's Razor in an Era of Declining Public Trust
The Based Baltics
The New York Times Defends Their PR Partners at NPR and PBS
Just Keep Going
A Woman Underwent a Botched Second-Trimester Abortion. Now She’s Filing a Horrific Malprac...
The World at a Crossroads
Tipsheet

A PA Dem Senator Just Said *What* About Men and Women in Sports

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 28, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Democrats are not going to be able to climb out of their political hole until they give up this fantasy that biological men pretending to be women are, indeed, women. It’s science fiction, a brutal perversion of reality and facts to cater to the insane whims of a sect that’s mentally ill. The doubling down on this issue has only led to Democrats being viewed as extremist and unhinged. No one supports this, and the polling doesn’t lie.

Advertisement

Men pretending to be women cannot and should not be allowed in spaces and activities meant for biological females. It’s not bigoted. It’s reality. That’s life. Yet, in Pennsylvania, there are some in the state legislature who think there isn't any difference between men and women in sports (via Fox News): 

Pennsylvania Democrat state senator Lindsey Williams gave controversial testimony at the state capitol on Wednesday while opposing a bill that would ban trans athletes from girls sports. 

Williams, in prepared remarks ahead of the committee vote on the Save Women's Sports Act, suggested that female athletes are physically comparable to male athletes, and don't face biological disadvantages. 

"I want all girls to know that there are elected officials like me who believe female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies," Williams said. 

"I want all girls to know there are elected officials like me who would never underestimate your ability to beat a boy at their own sport, because that's what the premise of this bill assumes, that female bodies are less than male bodies, that girls are at an automatic disadvantage, and can't possibly compete against boys. Even though girls do it every day. " 

[…]  

A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports. Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports. 

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women. 

Recommended

Here's When You Knew NPR's CEO Was Going to Get Totally Smoked on the Hill Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The people have spoken on this, guys. There’s no difference between men and women, really? It’s defies logic, but the longer Democrats think that they can bully us into believing this nonsense, the longer they’ll remain in the wilderness.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's When You Knew NPR's CEO Was Going to Get Totally Smoked on the Hill Matt Vespa
A Reporter Asked AG Bondi About the Signal Story During an MS-13 Presser. He Didn't Expect This Answer. Matt Vespa
Well, That's How You Know the Dems Knew Biden Was in Rough Shape Matt Vespa
Karen Bass' Destroyed Text Messages Have Miraculously Reappeared Matt Vespa
From Profanity-Chic to Terrorist-Smut Victor Davis Hanson
The Vances Are Going to Greenland, and Here's Why It's Worth Getting Excited Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's When You Knew NPR's CEO Was Going to Get Totally Smoked on the Hill Matt Vespa
Advertisement