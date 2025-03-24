The Atlantic Thought This Would Be a Harsh Criticism of Trump. It's Actually...
Donald Trump Noticed Something Odd Inside Colorado's Capitol Building

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 24, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Donald Trump took to social media to put Colorado on blast. I can understand why the president is upset: his portrait in the state capitol building’s President's Gallery isn’t to his liking. Trump blamed Democratic Gov. Jared Polis for this alleged oversight:

Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before. The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older. In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself! 

The reactions have been hilarious. It’s not entirely a surprise. After the 2016 election, it was rather noticeable that AP’s photo library of the president seemed to have the worst pictures of him.

