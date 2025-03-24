Donald Trump Noticed Something Odd Inside Colorado's Capitol Building

President Donald Trump took to social media to put Colorado on blast. I can understand why the president is upset: his portrait in the state capitol building’s President's Gallery isn’t to his liking. Trump blamed Democratic Gov. Jared Polis for this alleged oversight:
Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before. The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older. In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!
https://t.co/2F4HhmR6o1 pic.twitter.com/XJH7HOkI8c— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) March 24, 2025
lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/bERxn6kh8b— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 24, 2025
The reactions have been hilarious. It’s not entirely a surprise. After the 2016 election, it was rather noticeable that AP’s photo library of the president seemed to have the worst pictures of him.
President Trump is complaining about his “purposefully distorted” portrait in the Colorado State Capitol. In 2018, to embarrass Republicans who hadn’t been able to raise money for the portrait’s commission, Democrats put up a portrait of Vladimir Putin in its place. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/XFcdmEH1nM— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 24, 2025
