Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane

It’s not like we didn’t know this already, but college-educated white women are the scourge of society. They’re political maniacs with views so left-wing you’d think it’s satire. They’re all about being ‘woke,’ DEI, and other lunacies that don’t have a positive reception outside of a college faculty lounge. NBC News broke it down. The white vote remains crucial, and that will be the case in future elections, despite liberal America’s persistent claim that white voters, especially white men, won’t matter. It’s an assumption that was brutally gutted in 2024.

Yet, this is a core Democratic Party voter bloc, so these women entrap them are beyond insufferable and bring nothing to the table regarding building a winning coalition. Sorry, they only like DEI and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—that’s it. They don’t even like the Democratic Party:

The data suggests to avoid hiring white women with college degrees. pic.twitter.com/Hb2AmLwprQ — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) March 19, 2025

Data is wild here. White college educated women have gone insane politically. https://t.co/OC4t30cxwF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 19, 2025

Steve Kornacki has more, where he once again zeroes in on class and education being the primary and most glaring divides among voters:

It represents a layering of the education gap (which has exploded during the Trump era) on top of the more established gender gap. When these are combined, a gaping chasm emerges — and two specific groups come into focus. On one end are white men without four-year college degrees. This is a generally blue-collar demographic that is now deeply aligned with Trump and opposed to progressive politics. On the other end are white women with at least four-year college degrees. This is a more affluent demographic that has been racing leftward, particularly on cultural issues, and is squarely opposed to Trump. Both groups pack a formidable punch. Eighteen percent of all voters last year were noncollege white men and 17% were college-educated white women. And they have come to exist in polar opposite political and cultural universes, each one unrelatable and probably unrecognizable to the other.

It’s why The View remains on television. It confirms James Carville’s biting criticism that his party has become too detached and female. It’s one of the reasons why blaming losses on sexism and racism are all the rage when it’s nowhere near the truth.

Good luck trying to win anything when the group you value the most doesn’t even like you and loves Ukraine more.