FBI Turns Over Biden-era DOJ Weaponization Docs to the House Judiciary Committee

These are the files that Democrats do not want in the hands of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The chair of the House Judiciary Committee received the Biden-era Department of Justice weaponization docs from the FBI. Its contents aren’t January 6-related, but one that went underreported for years: the alleged crusade against pro-life activists. Jerry Dunleavy of Just the News has more:

The FBI has handed over to Congress key documents related to Biden-era “weaponization” scandals at the Justice Department following a subpoena from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

[…]

Jordan’s late February letter to Patel said that he “still has unanswered questions about how the FBI quickly operationalized” Garland’s October 2021 memo which had directed the Biden-era Justice Department and FBI to investigate alleged threats posed by outspoken parents.

Jordan also had remaining concerns about “whether the FBI objected to the civil liberties infringements inherent in the Attorney General’s memorandum.”

Jordan revealed whistleblower evidence in November 2021 which indicated that FBI counterterrorism assets were involved in the investigation of parents protesting school policies. He released an unclassified internal FBI email at the time showing that the bureau's counterterrorism chief sent instructions to FBI officials to use a "threat tag" to track any complaints involving parents and school officials.

In January, Attorney General Pam Bondi used a little-noticed footnote to rescind Garland’s memo.

[…]

Jordan’s letter to the FBI in late February that the bureau had refused for two years to provide adequate answers on the FBI’s Richmond Field Office’s January 2023 memo, which linked “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists” (RMVEs) with a “radical-traditionalist Catholic” (RTC) ideology.

[…]

The FBI intelligence product released in January 2023 by the bureau’s field office in Richmond contended that links between RMVEs and RTCs “almost certainly presents opportunities for threat mitigation through the exploration of new avenues for tripwires and source development.”

But the FBI’s national press office admitted in February 2023 that “this particular field office product…does not meet the exacting standards of the FBI” and claimed that “upon learning of the document, FBI Headquarters quickly began taking action to remove the document from FBI systems and conduct a review of the basis for the document.”

The field office’s intelligence product repeatedly cited the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center, including an article on “Radical Traditional Catholicism.”

[…]

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote in 2024 that the FBI’s Inspection Division concluded that “there was no evidence of malicious intent or improper purpose” behind the local field office memo, but did note significant problems with it, including that it "failed to adhere to analytic tradecraft standards and evinced errors in professional judgment, including that it lacked sufficient evidence or articulable support for a relationship between RMVEs and so-called RTC ideology; incorrectly conflated the subjects’ religious views with their RMVE activities, creating the appearance that the FBI had inappropriately considered religious beliefs and affiliation as a basis for conducting investigative activity; and reflected a lack of training and awareness concerning proper domestic terrorism terminology.”