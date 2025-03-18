Another Judge Is Exceeding His Authority in USAID Ruling
Another Little Judge Blocks Trump's Transgender Ban for the Military

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 18, 2025 11:00 PM
These people do not have this authority. They will continue to act as such until the Trump White House cracks down, and they will. It’s been a whirlwind day for the judiciary, where these little judges have launched an all-out war against legal orders. I saw someone use a very appropriate phrase to describe this bunch of rogue judges: they’re judicial insurrectionists, and their rulings should be ignored. We should call the latter the AOC protocol: 

The latest salvo is a little judge blocking President Trump’s executive order on banning transgenders in the military (via NYT): 

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration on Tuesday from banning transgender people from serving in the military. 

In a forcefully written opinion that rebuked the president’s effort, U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes issued an injunction that allows trans troops to keep serving in the military, under rules that were established by the Biden administration, until their lawsuit against the Trump administration’s ban is decided. 

“The ban at bottom invokes derogatory language to target a vulnerable group in violation of the Fifth Amendment,” Judge Reyes wrote.

The government had argued that courts must defer to military judgment, but in a 79-page opinion, the judge said the government had thrown together a ban based on next-to-no evidence and that “the law does not demand that the Court rubber-stamp illogical judgments based on conjecture.” 

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller responded perfectly: “District court judges have now decided they are in command of the Armed Forces…is there no end to this madness?” 

Judges don’t have the right to usurp the executive, which is what this and the ruling on Venezuelan deportations are attempting to do. On the latter, Judge James Boasberg tried to turn back a flight carrying foreign terrorists of the Tren de Aragua gang, but it was already over international waters. You don’t get to dictate immigration policy, Jim. 

Ana, you’re not the commander-in-chief. This is an extrajudicial coup.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

