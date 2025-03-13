A Pro-Terrorism Mob Tried to Take Over Trump Tower. Here's What Happened Next.
Well, That Phrase Gave Away Who's Responsible for the Bomb Threat Against Amy Coney Barrett's Family

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 13, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Left thinks everyone is a Nazi except Hamas, and acts of domestic terrorism, from bomb threats to the destruction of Tesla dealerships, are acts of protest. How the liberal media and their allies kowtow to the woke mob and their antisemitic clowns that fawn over radical Islamic terrorists is something to behold. And the longer they go on without condemning these clowns, the more violent they’re going to get. Take Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose sister was the target of an act of terrorism. 

Federal and local law enforcement sprinted to the home of Amanda Coney Williams after an email sent to the executive assistant for Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie described in detail a plot to murder the sister of the Supreme Court justice (via Post and Courier):

The sister of a U.S. Supreme Court justice was the target of a politically motivated bomb threat that briefly closed streets one morning this week in a West Ashley neighborhood, according to local police and FBI. No pipe bomb was found. 

Charleston police on March 10 responded to a threat regarding the West Ashley residence of Amanda Coney Williams, sister of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. 

Just before midnight two days earlier, an emailed threat was sent to Lori Gadson, executive assistant of Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie. It read:

"Using a 1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipe, end caps, a kitchen timer, some wires, metal clips and homemade black powder, I've constructed a pipe bomb which I recently placed in Amy Coney Barrett's sister's mailbox at her home at (redacted), Charleston, SC (redacted). The device's detonation will be triggered as soon as the mailbox is next opened. Free Palestine!" 

A March 11 incident report from Charleston police contained incorrect information about who received the threat and when it was reported, said Mark Ruppell, a sheriff's office spokesperson. The report initially noted the family received the threat directly. 

[…] 

The corrected police report also noted David Williams told them about a separate incident over the weekend involved an unidentified person attempting to deliver pizzas at some households related to Barrett.  

‘Free Palestine’—well, we know who’s responsible for this act of chaos. If not, it’s a terrible joke. Either way, what a bunch of absolute lunatics.

