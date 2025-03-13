We Now Have More Proof of How the Biden Admin Tried to Suffocate Free Speech

Joe Biden’s final act of shamelessness was pardoning his entire crime family in the final hours of his presidency. There’s a mountain of corruption that’s yet to be fully revealed. On the weaponization of government front, you’d think the sustained lawfare launched against President Donald Trump from the Department of Justice was evidence enough. Pro-life activists and the January 6 defendants also being ensnared by the Biden DOJ’s extralegal crusade on political dissidents. That’s only the tip of the iceberg.

The Media Research Center found not one, not ten, but 57 anti-free speech and censorship initiatives aimed at chipping away at our First Amendment rights. Some you already know, like how the Biden administration bullied Amazon to remove books critical of the COVID chaos created by the experts. Here are some of the MRC’s findings:

🚨 BREAKING MRC REPORT: The Biden Administration Waged War on Free Speech with 57 Censorship Initiatives.



This is the roadmap for the Trump administration to eliminate the censorship cartel within the federal government. https://t.co/C2YzaSsllS — Media Research Center (@theMRC) March 13, 2025

The Department of Justice got an activist judge to ban Big Tech platform X and its owner Elon Musk from notifying users of the government’s surveillance.

The White House and the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Disease harassed and threatened Meta employees into censoring content critical of Biden’s COVID-19 policies.

The “Framework” for controlling speech, where the State Department authored and Secretary of State Tony Blinken signed a compact with over 20 foreign nations pledging to pressure Big Tech platforms to censor more.

“Track F” of the National Science Foundation’s Convergence Accelerator, which coordinated (and funded) private research institutions to build artificial intelligence (AI) to target and delete speech the Biden administration viewed as “mis/disinformation.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas’s attempt to create a ministry of truth, named the “Disinformation Governance Board” which would police online speech.

The State Department’s AI “Partnership,” where the Big Tech firms Anthropic, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI all pledged to work with the government to restrict online speech.

Throughout the Biden administration, the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) had an ongoing partnership with the leftist censorship outfit The Poynter Institute, which manages one of the key entities that directed censorship across Meta platforms.

You can read the full report here. The study breaks down the issue, who spearheaded it, which institutions it will impact, and how it will infringe on your First Amendment rights.

This attempted mass codification of censorship is what reporters like Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger, who took part in uncovering the Twitter Files, have been railing against for years. They testified before Congress about this push from Democrats, which led to Taibbi getting audited by the IRS at the time.

At least we have a First Amendment that’s unambiguous. In Europe and elsewhere, these aspects and much worse have already become law. That is why you can be arrested in Germany for posting mean tweets. Biden tried to do that here. We’re lucky he was half-brain dead, and his minions were equally incompetent regarding other aspects of governance, which led to Trump’s return. Townhall might have become one of those secret pamphlets created underground, hidden from the FBI.

In fact, Townhall has been the target of many of these attempts to censor stories and information deemed unfavorable — and even "dangerous" — by the Biden administration and their pals in the Big Tech industry. It's thanks to the support of our VIP members that Townhall is able to push back against these anti-free speech, anti-truth bullies and keep telling the stories that matter most to you.

