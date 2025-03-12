One GOP Rep Knows Why Dems Want a Government Shutdown

So, the good news is that there wasn’t a rebellion in the House yesterday regarding the continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Republicans want a six-month CR to prevent the government from closing its doors on March 14. A government shutdown will stop the deportations, the work from the Department of Government Efficiency, and the rebuilding of our military. The real prize is passing the budget reconciliation package; a shutdown will disrupt that immensely:

On Tuesday evening, by a vote of 217-213, the House voted almost entirely along party lines to pass a continuing resolution (CR) that President Donald Trump indicated his support for over the weekend. Vice President JD Vance also spoke to House Republicans earlier on Tuesday to rally support. The push looks to have worked, as only Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) voted against the CR, joining almost all Democrats in the process. One Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for the CR.

.@hughhewitt: Do not let the government shutdown. Keep the deportations going. Keep the defense buildup rolling. KEEP THE DOGE DOGE-ING! Get it done. PASS THE CR! @WatchSalemNews pic.twitter.com/pqPBq0PzGO — Townhall Media JG (@JonGarthwaite) March 10, 2025

DOGE is why Democrats want a smaller continuing resolution, which even CBS News couldn’t hide:

Many Democrats have reservations about the six-month stopgap measure, warning that it would give the Trump administration and Department of Government Efficiency even more latitude to carry out cost-slashing efforts. That's because a continuing resolution, unlike regular appropriations bills, lacks a congressional statement of direction on how funds are to be spent by a department or agency.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) flat-out said so yesterday.

They "want to shut down DOGE because it's getting very close to home, and they know it,” he said speaking to a Daily Caller reporter.

Daily Caller News Foundation Reporter @MylesMorell: "Why do you think Democrats are trying to shut down the government?"



REP. BURCHETT: "They want to shut down DOGE because it's getting very close to home--and they know it." pic.twitter.com/8QdVUqDpNV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2025

DOGE is choking off the campaign trough of the political class.