This Squad Member Made 'Troubling Expenses' to Dance Company
Elon Musk Accuses George Soros of Bankrolling Tesla Protests
Tipsheet

Is Trump Committing an Unforced Error Here?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 12, 2025 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Donald J. Trump has had enough with one Republican congressman: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is someone the president wants jettisoned from Congress. Massie has usually been the lone rebel on a host of GOP-led legislation. Some of his reasons are not out of line; he’s sticking with his principles. Yet, Massie’s opposition to the six-month continuing resolution Trump and the GOP leadership want passed to prevent a government shutdown and not disrupt the budget reconciliation process, deporting illegal aliens, rebuilding our military, and the work done by the Department of Government Efficiency led to the president threatening the Kentucky Republican with a primary threat

Thank you to the House Freedom Caucus for just delivering a big blow to the Radical Left Democrats and their desire to raise Taxes and SHUT OUR COUNTRY DOWN! They hate America and all it stands for. That’s why they allowed MILLIONS of Criminals to invade our Nation. Sometimes it takes great courage to do the right thing. Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic “NO” vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past. HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight. He reminds me of Liz Chaney before her historic, record breaking fall (loss!). The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS??? Anyway, thank you again to the House Freedom Caucus for your very important vote. We need to buy some time in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. Unite and Win!!! 

Yesterday, there was near-total unity among House Republicans in passing the CR. I understand why Trump wants to uproot party members that could be a problem, but is this an unforced error? Eye on the prize, sir: passing the budget reconciliation package. Tom Elliott warned that Trump 2.0, which is coming out strong, could run into a ditch with these distractions:

Trump 2.0 came out of the gate strong but unfortunately is now lapsing into all of his old vices: Expending finite political capital waging war against conservative Republicans as well as non-hostile countries like Canada & Mexico, pointlessly kneecapping an already fragile U.S. economy — all of which offers Democrats an opportunity to simply sit back & enjoy the show. 

He needs to recall why Americans elected him: 

— Downsizing the federal govt & reversing Biden's inflation crisis

— Restoring law & order/ending the DEIfication of America

— Ushering in an era of peace via a humbler U.S. foreign policy

— Unleashing American energy

Until he accomplishes these objectives, his handlers need to keep him focused on the actual bad actors obstructing his agenda: far-left Soros DAs, the WHO, the UN, the World Bank, the Deep State, etc. Every day Trump focuses on primarying people like Thomas Massie, the deep state saboteurs who derailed his first administration are able to continue scheming against him. 

It's a fair point. There are bigger fish to fry right now, but I also get Trump’s point. The best way to neutralize these internal squabbles is to expand the GOP majority in the House, which the GOP can accomplish if they get these crucial domestic agenda items passed. Things get choppy if we're subjected to a government shutdown. 

No doubt, some of Elliott’s points do make for quality political ammunition for Democrats, but they have no message other than ‘Trump sucks and his supporters are Nazis.’ Nothing they're doing is resonating. I don’t think they can manufacture anything appealing. That’s not going to last forever, but their usual media hubs that provided them cover have been obliterated, kneecapped by an electorate that quickly spots the lies and bias and have flocked elsewhere for information. 

Democrats unloaded everything to defeat Trump, and they still lost. They’re out of ideas and have no clue what to do. That’s not to say that the GOP should be reckless, but backlash fears should be tempered. 

If I add another critique, it’s one that Larry Kudlow said not so long ago: Trump should’ve waited to get the budget reconciliation package passed before the tariff wars with Canada and Mexico. Americans need something tangible from the new president’s economic agenda. The Trump tax cuts, which will be made permanent with this package, will do that. In other news, egg prices are dropping, so another Democratic Party talking point just got vaporized.

