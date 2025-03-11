Trump: I Want Thomas Massie Gone

President Donald Trump is trying to get a clean continuing resolution passed to keep the government’s doors open. The real right is now this CR; it’s the budget reconciliation package. That fight is going to make this one look like child’s play. The president wants a six-month resolution, whereas Democrats want a short-term measure. They’ll give a string of shoddy reasons, but in truth, the Democrats are afraid of the Department of Government Efficiency and want to slow their roll as much as possible.

Yet, on our side, there is one Republican congressman with whom Trump has lost all patience: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). The president called for him to be primaried out of public life last night:

Thank you to the House Freedom Caucus for just delivering a big blow to the Radical Left Democrats and their desire to raise Taxes and SHUT OUR COUNTRY DOWN! They hate America and all it stands for. That’s why they allowed MILLIONS of Criminals to invade our Nation. Sometimes it takes great courage to do the right thing. Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic “NO” vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past. HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight. He reminds me of Liz Chaney before her historic, record breaking fall (loss!). The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS??? Anyway, thank you again to the House Freedom Caucus for your very important vote. We need to buy some time in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. Unite and Win!!!

The House GOP has a razor-thin majority, so tomorrow’s votes will be sweat-inducing. In the meantime, Massie responded to these overtures, saying he's not going anywhere, and that he's faced primary challengers before: