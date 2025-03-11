Wait, That's What a Federal Worker Found 'Frightening'?

I can’t take this clip seriously. We can’t embed it because Twitter (or X) is on the fritz. Still, it’s an anti-Elon Musk/Department of Government Efficiency clown show that features a masked federal worker describing the “frightening” new realities of her employment and detailing what she did for the week.

Lady, you’re making the case for DOGE to do its work. You’re afraid to answer emails that ask you to be accountable. It’s the easiest test ever, an automatic pass if you’re doing what you’re supposed to do. Honestly, I can only laugh at this masked woman and rant about things that are already weekly occurrences in the workplace.

A host of companies already have such meetings, where staff must relay what they’ve done and what they plan to do. Elon is skipping the latter part of this for federal workers. Some Hill offices have such meetings, usually on Mondays. So, to cast a simple email asking what you've done this week as some authoritarian exercise, you’ve already lost.

No one cares about federal workers’ issues. They’ve been coddled for too long, and this rant proves it. The whining over returning to the office and some job cuts was met with shrugs from normal workers. People have been fired for years since work was invented; they never got a CBS News interview. And that’s the source of the resentment and the mockery. Tens of millions of working families have experienced everything these supposedly besieged workers have melted down over ten-fold. You’re not going to get much sympathy, especially given these people's snobby and entitled attitude.